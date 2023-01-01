In September, just prior to the start of Purdue’s football season, Drew Brees stood at a podium in Bruno’s Pizza in West Lafayette, a bar in which a larger-than-life statue of him stands in one corner of dining room. From there, he extolled the virtues of his alma mater as he announced he was accepting a position as an executive board member of Boilermaker Alliance, Purdue’s name, image and likeness collective.
“Every time I come back to campus and I take a look around and I see a new academic building or a new athletic building or I hear about a new academic program or I hear about something incredible we’re doing with NASA or in the realm of agriculture, it makes my heart swell, it makes me so proud,” Brees said then. “It’s for that reason that I will always support Purdue and I will always find ways to address the greatest needs that we are going through at the time.”
Brees led the Boilermakers to the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2000 season and was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year before going on to a long NFL career mostly with the New Orleans Saints.
The former quarterback saw a program in transition as coach Jeff Brohm departed Purdue for Louisville in December, leaving the Boilermakers with an interim head coach for their Citrus Bowl matchup against No. 16 LSU on Monday.
Brees figured he had a way to address another need. So, he called athletic director Mike Bobinski and told him he was available if the Boilers wanted anything during their bowl prep.
That’s how one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history came to be an interim assistant coach for Purdue as it tries to notch a ninth win for the second consecutive year. The last time that happened was 1997 and 1998, when Billy Dicken and Brees were under center.
“At the end of the day, I love my university, I love my alma mater, and I want to provide whatever assistance they might need during this time, not only to get ready for the bowl game, but to help stabilize the program and help with the transition to the next head coach,” Brees said, speaking of incoming coach Ryan Walters. “I love the game of football too, so to have the opportunity to take the things I’ve learned through my career and impart some of that knowledge and wisdom on these young men was a great opportunity.”
“I didn’t want us to forget what a unique opportunity this was in the Citrus Bowl to go play LSU and finish the season off the right way,” he added. “These guys have earned it and they deserve an incredible experience.”
Brees, a 13-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL, has spent the last several weeks working with Purdue’s quarterbacks as they prepare to face the Tigers without two-time All-Big Ten performer Aidan O’Connell leading the way. O’Connell opted to skip the bowl game and prepare for the NFL draft, leaving sixth-year senior Austin Burton to make his third career start.
“I like his demeanor,” Brees said of Burton, who led the Boilermakers to a 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic in September with O’Connell injured. “I think he’s got some natural leadership qualities, just watching his interactions with other QBs and his teammates. He’s got good size and strength, seems to see it well, gets the ball out on time.”
For his part, Burton has been as impressed by Brees’ expertise and willingness to answer questions. Of course, he is also somewhat starstruck at having a future NFL Hall of Famer working with him individually.
“It’s pretty cool, that’s kind of an understatement, just seeing him out here, in the meeting rooms, getting to pick his brain, ask him different questions and see what he has to say about a certain read or a certain play that maybe I didn’t have insight on,” Burton said. “It’s just an awesome situation to be in.
“The best part about it is he’s so open to any question, any little thing, whether we’re watching film or on the practice field, he’s just very detailed, very specific and gets you the right answer all the time.
There is some poetic symmetry in Brees coaching against LSU, which shares millions of fans with the Saints, whom the quarterback led to the only Super Bowl appearance and title in team history in 2009.
Brees’ son Baylen is an LSU fan and Brees joked the Tigers’ administration has already promised the 13-year-old a scholarship when he reaches college.
Brees also had shoulder surgery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home of the LSU campus, in May with a doctor who previously worked for the Saints and now is affiliated with LSU.
“I just hope I can get Baylen to stick with me on this one,” Brees said, laughing. “He’s like, ‘But I’m going to LSU, Dad!’ I keep telling him ‘Blood is thicker than water, son,’ but that Bayou water is pretty thick.
“I equate it to going out in the yard on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day to play a backyard football game with your family. You love ’em, but you’re trying to beat ’em.”
Brees insists his time with the Boilermakers leading up to the bowl game is not a prelude to a coaching career, at least not right away. He’d rather spend time with his four children, noting he was away from them a lot during his playing career.
He emphasized the “interim” in his title, though he admitted teams have reached out to him to gauge his interest in a coaching position.
“I’m not entertaining those,” he said. “I’m just doing this because I love my university. … Obviously getting us prepared to go play LSU on Monday, then after that, turn back into a pumpkin.
“The coaching lifestyle doesn’t quite fit where I’m at in my life right now. Not to say that’ll never be the case.”