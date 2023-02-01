WEST LAFAYETTE – When Ryan Walters took over as head football coach at Purdue in December, the former Illinois defensive coordinator faced a significant exodus of talent from the incoming recruiting class former Boilers coach Jeff Brohm had assembled before departing for the head coaching job at Louisville.
By the time of the December national signing day, Walters' eighth day on the job, Purdue had seen seven of its 18 commitments leave the class and two more declined to sign with the Boilers that day, keeping their options open.
Five weeks later, after a feverish stretch of high school and transfer portal recruiting, Walters has filled out the open spots on Purdue's roster with players in his own image. Despite the exodus following Brohm's departure, Walters professed himself optimistic about the 2023 class as a whole.
"Everybody's like-minded," he said of the strength of the class. "We tried to identity and sign guys who love football for football, not for Twitter likes or Instagram followers. These guys love ball. The guys we have already enrolled have hit the ground running in workouts and they're doing overtime workouts and working on their craft in the indoor (facility) by themselves.
"I think we have the right kind of guys to make up the locker room and maintain and enhance the chemistry there."
The Boilermakers received 12 letters of intent from incoming freshmen during the December signing period and added four more during Wednesday's signing day. Among the latter group was three-star tight end George Burhenn, who had committed to play for Brohm and never de-committed from Purdue, though he did not sign in December. The Fortville native is the third-highest-ranked incoming freshmen in the Boilers' class, per 247 Sports, the No. 12 player in Indiana.
The Boilermakers added three high school commitments in recent days, all of whom signed Wednesday: 6-foot-3, 237-pound edge rusher Mondrell Dean from Hurricane, West Virginia, 6-1, 170-pound receiver Derrick Rogers from Orlando, Florida, and 6-1, 175-pound wideout Arhmad Branch from Festus, Missouri.
Walters spoke highly of Branch, who was recommended to him by Festus coach AJ Ofodile, a former NFL tight end who was on the coaching staff at Missouri during Walters' tenure as Tigers defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
"He reached out to me when I got the (Purdue) job and I asked point-blank, 'You know me, you know what kind of style I like to play, do you have anybody who could help us?'" Walters said of Ofodile. "And he said, 'We do actually, an athlete that's long enough, that's tall enough, that's competitive. He's got traits where I think he'll be able to play on Sundays one day.' When he said that, he's been pretty accurate (in evaluations) in the time I've known him and I knew I had to go down there and see him."
One player absent from Purdue's list of signees was Cathedral four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert, the crown jewel of the class Brohm had put together and the No. 3 recruit in Indiana. He remained committed to Purdue until Wednesday, when he flipped to Kentucky and signed with the Wildcats.
The Boilermakers salved that wound when they received a commitment and letter of intent from former Stanford cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad, who will transfer to Purdue for his final two years of eligibility. He started six games over the last three years for the Cardinal and played all 12 this season, recording eight tackles and a pass breakup. He will bolster a position group which lost starters Cory Trice and Reese Taylor to the NFL.
The Boilermakers also received letters of intent from four already-committed transfers, most notably former Texas quarterback Hudson Card, who becomes the heavy favorite to start behind center for the Boilers in Walters' first season. The coach called Card "the best quarterback in the portal." He is No. 3, per 247.
"He's a football player, he's not just a quarterback," Walters said of Card. "He's got the ability to extend plays with his legs, he's very calm and collected, he's got great poise. He's just got a calm confidence about him. ... Obviously he's gotta go compete and win the job this spring, but we're excited he's here."
Purdue's incoming players collectively rank No. 67 nationally.
Indiana
The Hoosiers, fresh off the high-profile signing of Tennessee transfer quarterback Tayven Jackson, a former Center Grove standout, last week, inked two more incoming freshmen Wednesday in tight end Anthony Miller Jr. and athlete Desirrio Riles, bringing their freshman class to 15. Their transfer portal class also numbers 15 and ranks No. 8 nationally, per 247. The entire group of newcomers is No. 40.
The 6-5, 235-pound Miller, a Duluth, Georgia, native ranks No. 779 nationally and 39th at his position. He chose IU over offers from Coastal Carolina and South Florida, among others.
Riles, a 6-3, 225-pound Jacksonville, Florida, product picked IU over Boston College and East Carolina, among others. He is the No. 120 athlete in the country and after playing a lot of quarterback in high school will likely play tight end or defensive end/linebacker at IU.
Local
Among Ball State's signings Wednesday was former Bishop Dwenger standout offensive lineman Luke Wiginton, who spent the last three seasons at Indiana and will have three years of eligibility left.
He joins a position group at Ball State which also features local products Damon Kaylor from Huntington North, Chris Hood from East Noble and Cole Mosier from Columbia City.
"Blessed to be a Cardinal!!" Wiginton wrote on Twitter. "Let’s WORK!"