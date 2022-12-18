INDIANAPOLIS – As Saturday came to a close, there were only five undefeated teams remaining out of the 363 which play Division I basketball.
Thanks to another dominant performance from Zach Edey and an infusion of energy from Caleb Furst, No. 1 Purdue is one of that quintet following a 69-61 victory over Davidson on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 9,242 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Indy Classic.
Edey scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Furst had a season-high 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, all but one rebound in the second half, and the Boilermakers improved to 11-0 despite shooting 3 for 25 from 3-point range.
The victory all but assures Purdue will remain No. 1 for a second consecutive week, making it the first season in program history the Boilers will hold the AP poll’s top spot for multiple weeks.
“I thought we had some resolve tonight,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I thought we did some other things well besides shoot the basketball that helped us win the game.”
Purdue, which is 11-0 for the seventh time in program history, turned a 28-27 halftime lead into an 39-31 advantage early in the second half thanks to Furst, who scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds, all on the offensive end, in the first 4:18 of the second period. He repeatedly scored in traffic in the paint, taking advantage of the extra defensive attention the Wildcats (7-4) were paying Edey.
“My main focus is always just to play with joy,” said Furst, a Blackhawk Christian product. “At halftime, that’s what I focused on, just going out there and having fun. We get to play the game we love and it doesn’t get much better than that.”
Purdue held its lead thanks in large part to Edey’s ability to draw fouls. He incited 10 whistles and helped the Boilers reach the bonus with more than 10 minutes left in the second half.
Purdue had just one field goal – an Edey layup – in an 8:43 stretch in the second half, but hit 14 free throws in that period to stay in front. Purdue went 28 of 37 at the line while Davidson was 6 for 11.
Edey, the nation’s leading rebounder at 13.9 per contest, went 11 of 15 from the foul line and 9 of 11 from the field, scoring at least 25 points for the third time in five games.
“Maybe no one in the country is playing at the level of Zach Edey right now,” Davidson coach Matt McKillop said. “I think we guarded that guy pretty darn well and he had 29 points and 16 rebounds.”
With Purdue up 60-54 and less than three minutes left, Furst corralled an offensive rebound to set up a Braden Smith jumper, stole the ball on the other end of the court and later put Purdue up 64-57 with a dunk on a pass from Edey.
Smith had 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for his first career double-double.
Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead graduate, scored 14 points, though he went just 2 for 12 from the field. His older brother, Davidson leading scorer Foster Loyer, had 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting and 10 assists.
A group of the siblings’ friends and family attended the game in specialty sweaters reading “Loyer Up.”