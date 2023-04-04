Purdue center Zach Edey’s trophy collection grew again Tuesday as he was named the winner of the John R. Wooden Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding basketball player.
Edey is just the second Boilermaker to win the award, which is named after the former Purdue player who was a three-time All-American and the college basketball player of the year in 1932 before he went on to lead UCLA to a record 10 national championships in a 27-year stint as the Bruins’ coach. Edey’s fellow Boilers big man, Glenn Robinson, was the Wooden honoree in 1994.
Edey’s Big Ten rival, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, was also one of five finalists for the Wooden Award.
The Purdue center’s Wooden triumph caps a postseason awards circuit in which the 7-foot-4 junior captured all six major national player of the year awards: the Wooden Award, the Naismith College Player of the Year, the Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year, the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year, Sporting News Men’s College Basketball Player of the Year, and the Oscar Robertson Trophy.
He was also named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award honoree as the nation’s best center, the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year by the NABC and the national player of the year by CBS Sports.
“It validates all the work I’ve put in over my three years at Purdue, all the long nights I stayed when no one was watching, all the nights with (Boilermakers assistant) coach (Brandon) Brantley, staying two, three hours after practice with him, ice-tubbing, getting shots up, it validates everything,” Edey said of his player of the year accolades. It makes me want to work harder, keep doubling down and see where this all can take me.”
Edey is the first player in NCAA history (since blocks became an official NCAA stat) to record at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season. He finished sixth nationally in scoring (22.3 points per game), second in rebounds (12.9 per contest), 18th in blocked shots (2.1) and 21st in field goal percentage (60.7%), making him the only player to rank in the top 25 of all four categories in the same season.
He also dished 1.5 assists per game and shot better than 73% from the foul line.
Those numbers helped Purdue go 29-6 and earn the program’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1996, with Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships garnered along the way. In the tournament, however, the Boilermakers lost to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round, making them only the second top seed to lose in the round of 64 since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
Following that loss, Edey, who has two years of eligibility remaining, professed himself undecided on whether to return to Purdue for another year. He could enter the NBA draft, though he is not assured of getting selected in the two-round event.
He reiterated he has “no clue” about his future plans when he accepted the Naismith award over the weekend, but he told GoldandBlack.com he will “definitely” declare for the draft and receive evaluations from the league’s scouts and executives. He has until April 23 to officially enter the draft process and then would have until May 31 to remove his name from consideration should he decide to return to Purdue.
In between, the NBA combine will be held from May 15 to 21 in Chicago.
“I’m not leaning one way or another right now, and I have no idea,” Edey told GoldandBlack.com. “I have to wait until my evals get back and stuff like that and see what my agent tells me and make a decision from there.
“I only have good options in front of me. If go to the NBA, I’ll get drafted. If I don’t go to the NBA, I’ll come back to Purdue and I’ll make a lot of money and I’ll have a really good time here. Either way, I have no bad situations.”