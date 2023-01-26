ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For the seventh time in the last nine seasons, Purdue has won 20 games. This time, the No. 1 Boilermakers are only the fifth Big Ten team since 2000 to start 20-1.
Purdue notched its 20th triumph Thursday night at the Crisler Center against Michigan, winning 75-70 behind 19 points and nine rebounds from Zach Edey and 17 points for Homestead product Fletcher Loyer. The Boilers improved to 7-0 in true road games this season and 6-0 in Big Ten road games, winning for just the second time in their last nine tries in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Purdue (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten), winners of seven in a row, shot 54% while Michigan (11-9, 5-4) shot 45%. All-American Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson kept his team in the game with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Purdue led 58-48 after a David Jenkins Jr. 3-pointer beat the shot clock with 10:36 left, but Michigan closed to within five after a couple of Dug McDaniel jumpers.
The Boilermakers extended the lead again thanks a 3-pointer from Mason Gillis at the top of the key and back-to-back baskets from Trey Kaufman-Renn, including a runner off the top of the backboard to make it 65-55.
Kaufman-Renn had eight points on 4-for-4 shooting after scoring seven points over the previous seven games.
Michigan’s Joey Baker banked in a 3 with 5.9 seconds left to bring the Wolverines within three, but Brandon Newman sank two free throws to put the game away.
The teams traded blows in the early going, but the Boilermakers took control momentarily with a 15-0 run during which Loyer scored six and added a steal. Edey scored twice during the spurt and Jenkins knocked down a key 3 to pu the Boilermakers up 31-29.
The run, which saw Michigan miss six consecutive shots and go 5:10 without scoring, put Purdue up by 12, but the Wolverines answered with six straight points to end the hal to bring the hosts within 41-35 at halftime.
The 7-foot-1 Dickinson, who has just 10 3-pointers on the season, was 3 for 7on Thursday.
Michigan was without second-leading scorer Jett Howard who has an injured ankle.