WEST LAFAYETTE – Zach Edey grabbed the ball off the rim and appeared to get hacked as he went to put it back in, but no whistle came to signal a foul as the ball hurtled out of bounds. Instead, the referees motioned for the waiting Trey Kaufman-Renn to check in for Edey, ending the 7-foot-4 center’s day two points shy of 40, the benchmark the raucous Mackey Arena crowd had desperately wanted him to reach in the final minutes of No. 1 Purdue’s 77-61 win over Michigan State on Sunday afternoon.
Kaufman-Renn wore a sheepish smile as he entered the game.
“I tried to get him to go in there at the end and he said, ‘No, let’s let him get 40 points,’ ” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of the redshirt freshman center. “I’m like, ‘No, you have to go in, the day is over.’ ”
So Edey settled for a career-high 38 points, 22 in the second half, topping his previous career-best of 32 points set Jan. 16 against the Spartans. He added 13 rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block and shot 15 of 24 from the field as the Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten) won their eighth straight in front of an announced capacity crowd of 14,876.
“We tried to do different things, we tried to double (team) him with different people,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of guarding Edey. “We just couldn’t cover him. We didn’t cover him. When he gets in there, he’s physical, you can’t push him out.”
Edey scored or assisted on Purdue’s first seven points, then went somewhat quiet as Michigan State focused on getting the ball out of his hands. As the first half wore on, however, the Spartans began to drop back into the one-on-one coverage it used against Edey in the teams’ first matchup this year. The 7-foot-4 big man took advantage, scoring four consecutive baskets and 12 points during a 14-2 Boilermakers run that pushed a five-point lead to 17 at 36-19 with 2:01 left in the first half. Edey made six straight shots during that flurry.
One of the highlights of the run came when Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst sliced down the lane, drew the defense and then wrapped a pass around a flying Spartan to Edey for an easy dunk.
“They played super physical, they kind of foul every time and that gets me going,” said Edey, a Toronto native who arrived at the postgame press conference wearing a shirt his mother designed bearing his nickname, “The Big Maple,” on the front and the phrase, “He’s not just tall, eh?” on the back. “I like playing physical, I like those types of games. It showed, it got me going when they started fouling, hacking me.”
Purdue led 40-22 at halftime and the lead ballooned to 20 before the second half thanks to a pair of dead-ball free throws from Braden Smith after Izzo was whistled for a technical foul for arguing with an official on the way to the locker room.
Michigan State cut the deficit to 10 twice midway through the half, but Edey scored eight consecutive Purdue points to extend it back to 16. After Michigan State’s Jaden Akins hit a 3 to make it 61-48 with 8:42 left, the Spartans (14-8, 6-5) swarmed Edey in the post. The junior passed to a cutting Ethan Morton for a layup and then, facing similar pressure on the next possession, found David Jenkins Jr. for a 3-pointer and a 66-50 lead.
Michigan State didn’t get closer than 14 after that.
“Just taking what they give you,” Painter said of Edey finding open teammates out of double teams. “He’s so unselfish. Maybe his best stat is zero turnovers. It’s the ability to throw him the ball and have him make the right decision. When you deal with great players, they should have the right of first refusal. It doesn’t mean they have to shoot the basketball, but they have to touch the basketball.”
Jenkins scored a season-high 11 points on 3-for-4 3-point shooting for the Boilermakers. He made a 3 at the first-half buzzer.
Homestead product Fletcher Loyer scored nine points on 4 for 8 from the field after totaling 17 the first time he faced Michigan State, where his older brother, Foster Loyer, played three seasons.
Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, had five rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal.
The win pushed the Boilermakers’ lead in the Big Ten to three games over second-place Northwestern (6-3 in league play) and all but ensured they will keep the No. 1 ranking for another week. They are the first Big Ten team since Ohio State in 2010-11, featuring former Bishop Luers star Deshaun Thomas, to go 21-1 or better in their first 22 games.
After his performance Sunday, Edey ranks in the top five in the nation in scoring (22.1 points per game, third) and rebounding (13 per contest, second).