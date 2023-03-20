COLUMBUS, Ohio – Zach Edey seemed to know the question was coming.
After No. 1 seed Purdue fell to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 64 on Friday at Nationwide Arena, the Sporting News’ national Player of the Year was always going to have to answer questions about his future.
When the question of whether he will return for a fourth campaign with the Boilermakers arose, he had a response ready, but not an answer.
“That’s something I haven’t given any thought to until this moment,” Edey said while slumped at his locker, eyes staring a spot on the wall behind the gaggle of reporters surrounding him, jaw set. “I was only focused on the season, I was only focused on the game, I was only focused on my teammates. That’s something I’ll think about now. I have no idea. I have no answer for you.”
The 7-foot-4 center earned consensus All-American honors, was named Big Ten’s Player of the Year and ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring (22.3 points per game, sixth), rebounds (12.9 per game, second), blocks (2.1 per game, 20th) and field goal percentage (60.7%, 20th). He was the focal point of an offensive attack which ranked among the most efficient in college basketball most of the season.
But for all of his dominance, Edey was unable to convince professional scouts he is a surefire NBA player. He is projected as a second-round pick in most experts’ mock drafts, which leaves him with a choice: Return for another season in West Lafayette to work on the face-up game and pick-and-roll defense necessary to impress the league, or get his pro career started.
“I’ve never been in a better locker room,” the Toronto native said. “I’ve never been surrounded by better teammates, so that makes it super tough. If there was no money involved, I’d stay at Purdue in a heartbeat, but there is and I have to make the best decision for me.
“I want to come back and I want to go to war with them, but at the end of the day I have to make the best decision for me because I have no idea how long my career’s going to last, I have no idea what’s going to happen in my future.”
As recently as a few years ago, Edey’s decision would have involved choosing solely between the camaraderie of the Boilermaker locker room and a professional paycheck. Since the advent of college athletes’ ability to earn money through their name, image and likeness, however, turning professional is no longer the only way to benefit financially.
Edey may have to weigh his potential marketability as a Boilermaker against his projected salary as possibly a late-second-round pick or an undrafted free agent.
Purdue coach Matt Painter trusts his star to make the right decision – “He’s a level-headed guy,” Painter said – and his teammates have resolved to push on regardless of Edey’s choice.
“We would love to have everybody back,” Purdue wing Ethan Morton said. “You guys know how I feel about Zach: That’s my brother and I love him to death. When the time is right and he’s taken time to sort through all of his emotions he’ll make a decision that’s best for him.
“But regardless of what happens, we have a lot of great guys in this (locker) room, a lot of great players, we have some other great players coming here. With the culture we’ve built, we should be fine either way.”
Edey has until April 23 to decide whether to test the draft waters – he has the option of working out at the NBA Combine and getting feedback from league scouts – and the deadline for his final decision is the NCAA’s draft withdrawal cutoff of May 31.