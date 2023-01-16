EAST LANSING, Mich. – For the third straight season, Purdue's matchup with Michigan State at the Breslin Center came down to a shot in the game's final seconds.
For the second time in those three games, it was a Boilermaker big man who landed the decisive blow.
Boilers center Zach Edey played the hero Monday, taking an entry pass from Homestead product Fletcher Loyer and spinning away from Michigan State's Mady Sissoko for a short jump hook with 2.2 seconds left to lift the No. 3 Boilermakers to a 64-63 triumph in front of an announced crowd of 14,797. The basket capped a 32-point, 17-rebound performance for Edey, who notched his 10th straight double-double, the most for a Purdue player since 1965-66.
"We like his matchup with anybody in the country one on one," Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian product, said of Edey. "We trust him to make the right decision, whatever that might be, and he did it every time tonight."
Loyer scored 17 points, including nine in a row in a tit-for-tat duel with Michigan State's Tyson Walker down the stretch. The freshman scored or assisted on Purdue's final 14 points.
The victory kept Purdue (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) in sole possession of first place in the conference and helped the Boilermakers match the best 18-game start in program history, a mark last achieved in 1987-88.
Edey's winning basket around Sissoko came two years and a week after former Purdue big man Trevion Williams hit a floater with five seconds left to beat the Spartans 55-54 at the Breslin Center, while Edey, then a true freshman and Williams' understudy, watched from the sidelines.
"It's always going to be a battle with these guys, it's always going to be a one-possession game," said Edey, who scored 30 points for the fourth time this season. "It's definitely really similar to Trevion that year hitting the game-winner."
Michigan State's Walker broke Purdue's heart at the Breslin Center last season, hitting a game-winning 3 with 1.1 seconds to go. He nearly made it two winning jumpers in as many years Monday, knocking in a 13-foot pull-up over a desperate contest from Ethan Morton to put the Spartans (12-6, 4-3) in front 63-62 with 12 seconds to go.
There was little doubt as to where Purdue would go with its final chance to win.
"It's something we've run through the years, something simple," said Purdue coach Matt Painter, who Monday became the seventh coach to notch 200 Big Ten conference wins. "We were going to go to (Edey), obviously. They've stayed one on one, they were very physical with him and made it hard, but for us it's not really a decision; if you're going to allow him to get it, we're going to go to him."
On the final Purdue possession, Braden Smith advanced the ball and handed it off to Loyer. Edey got side position on Sissoko and Loyer found the center with his back to the basket.
"They didn't want to double, they were going to leave me one on one, so I was going to go score the ball," Edey said. "I was expecting some kind of double, but they'd been doing (one on one coverage) all game. ... I dribbled baseline originally, trying to dunk the ball, then he cut me off and his momentum was going toward the baseline, so I spun back middle."
Purdue, which has won four in a row, led by as many as 13 in the first half at 24-11, but the Spartans closed the half on a 14-3 run to make it 27-25 Boilers at the break after the visitors went the final 5:47 of the period without a field goal.
Michigan State extended its run to 21-3 at the outset of the second half to go in front by five, but Edey scored down low and Loyer pulled up in transition for a 3-pointer to deadlock the game at 32.
The teams traded punches down the stretch with Loyer landing a bevy of Purdue's biggest haymakers. After Michigan State took a 54-50 lead with 4:31 left, Loyer whipped a pass into the corner for Furst, who buried a 3-pointer.
"My teammates were yelling at me because they told me I should've taken a couple in the first half," Furst said, laughing. "I was like, 'If I don't shoot this, I'll probably get yelled at again, so I might as well just throw it up there.'"
Furst had eight points and six rebounds.
Walker answered Furst's 3 with one of his own, but Loyer sliced to the rim for a left-handed layup plus a foul and put Purdue in front 58-57 with another layup with 2:47 left. Twice down the stretch, Walker scored to give Michigan State the lead and twice Loyer drew a foul and sank two free throws to put the Boilermakers back on top.
"He's just ultra-confident," Edey said of Loyer, whose older brother, Foster Loyer, played three years for Michigan State. "He has ultimate trust in himself. ... He just seems to have a knack for making the big play in the big moment."
Walker scored Michigan State's final 12 points and totaled 30. His heave at the buzzer from 25 feet came up short.