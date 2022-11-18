Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson is in the midst of the best stretch of his career.
The Snider product has eight tackles, 2 1/2 for loss, and 1 1/2 sacks over the past two games and last week against No. 21 Illinois helped seal a crucial victory with a fourth-quarter pass deflection that turned into an interception for Boilers teammate Kieren Douglas.
“I didn’t like the way I was playing at the beginning of the year,” said Johnson, who had no sacks or tackles for loss in his first eight games this season. “I had a lot of deep conversations with myself, a lot of deep conversations with the people I love, mainly my teammates that are here. When it comes to them telling me they’ve seen me play better and they know I can play better, I took it personally and tried to work better at everything I do.”
On Saturday, the former Panther will try to continue his hot streak against Big Ten West foe Northwestern, which visits Ross-Ade Stadium on a nine-game losing streak. Before kickoff, however, Johnson, a fifth-year senior, will take part in Senior Day festivities.
“You know, time flew, man, it’s going to be really special,” Johnson, who has one of year of eligibility left if he wants to use it, said of the senior celebration. “It feels like just yesterday I was walking in here 25 deep in my class and now you look up and there’s only maybe five left here.
“It’s just going to be a really special moment for all the seniors here, I can’t wait, honestly.”
As the Purdue seniors – program fixtures Aidan O’Connell, Payne Durham, Jalen Graham, Branson Deen, Eric Miller and Cory Trice among them – gear up for an emotional day, they are also preparing for a football game with enormous divisional implications.
With two games remaining in the regular season, Purdue, seeking its first division title since the Big Ten went to a two-division format in 2011, is in a four-way tie atop the Big Ten West with Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois.
If Purdue (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) beats Northwestern and Minnesota tops Iowa on Saturday, the Boilermakers will control their own destiny heading into the Old Oaken Bucket clash with Indiana next week.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said his message to the Boilermakers this week will not focus on the West race.
“I’m not really going to mention (it),” said Brohm, whose teams finished second in the West in 2018 and 2021. “Our team knows, they read and understand where we’re at. Obviously some things are going to have to happen, but nothing’s going to happen if we don’t win football games. We won’t get ahead of ourselves.
“At this point in the season a lot have things can happen. We understand that and we have to control ourselves. So home game against Northwestern is the challenge ahead. That’s the only thing we can focus on or we’re not going to win a football game.”
The Wildcats (1-9, 1-6) opened their season with a win over Nebraska but have not won since. They are coming off a 31-3 loss to Minnesota last week and their offensive output in that game pushed them down to 128th out of 131 FBS teams in scoring at 15.3 points per game.
Northwestern left tackle Peter Skoronski is an two-time All-Big Ten performer and a potential top-10 pick in April’s NFL draft, but the Wildcats are gaining just 3.1 yards per rush, 118th in the country.
Still, coach Pat Fitzgerald’s team has played tight against some good teams, remaining within one score of Ohio State and Penn State into the fourth quarter. Weather was a factor in both of those games, but it could be again Saturday, when forecasts are calling for freezing temperatures and high winds.
“They’re hungry, they’re definitely going to come in here ready to play,” Trice said of Northwestern. “We gotta lock in.”
There will be plenty of time for the Boilermakers’ upperclassmen to soak in the moment in their final game in West Lafayette, but beating the Wildcats remains the paramount concern.
“We’re focused on the game,” said Durham who, like Johnson, is eligible to return for a sixth season. “Yeah, it’s going to be a very cool moment, but that’s something to worry about when the clock runs out. I’ll take my last look at Ross-Ade and that’ll be an emotional moment for sure, but I’ll wait until then to let it really hit me.”