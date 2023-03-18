COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s Virginia and Purdue at a table for two at the most exclusive club in college basketball.
Not that the Boilermakers want to be there.
The Boilers have joined the Cavaliers as the only No. 1 seeds to lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Virginia was the first to do so, against Maryland-Baltimore (UMBC) in 2018, and Purdue followed Friday at Nationwide Arena with a 63-58 loss to Northeast Conference entrant Fairleigh Dickinson, a team which only reached the Big Dance because the NEC’s conference tournament champion, Merrimack, is barred from the 68-team field while it transitions from Division II to Division I.
No. 16 seeds are 2-150 in the round of 64.
The loss ended a season in which Purdue won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles, spent a program-record seven weeks at No. 1 in the AP Poll and won 29 games, the second-most in program history, but saw their run without a Final Four appearance reach 43 years.
“It’s hard, it’s a really hard thing,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We’ve worked very hard and done things the right way in our program. “You just try to fight to get in the best position possible. And now we get in the best position possible and this happens. And obviously it hurts. It hurts bad.
“We worked our asses off to get the right people in on our team. It’s unfortunate. ... They outplayed us. They outcoached us.”
Fairleigh Dickinson is the shortest team in the country with an average height of 6-foot-1.
Zach Edey, Purdue’s 7-foot-4 Sporting News national player of the year, scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Boilermakers despite facing constant double and triple teams from the Knights (21-15), but his teammates combined to make less than 29% of their shots and went 5 for 26 from 3-point range. Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer went 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and scored 13 points for the Boilers.
“When teams decide to go out and do that defensively you’ve got to step up and knock down a shot,” Loyer said of the attention FDU paid to Edey. “Obviously 5 of 26 isn’t what we expected. It’s not what we’ve worked for.
“But when they crash in the paint so hard and don’t let us throw it in or over the top, it’s just my eyes open wide up ready to knock down a shot. Then it comes to me every time and we just didn’t knock down shots.”
Loyer had a 3-pointer from the corner with eight seconds left which could have knotted the score at 61, but he had the Knights’ Joe Munden Jr. in his face and threw up an air ball.
Purdue (29-6) turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 15 Fairleigh Dickinson points. Freshman point guard Braden Smith, the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball, gave the ball away seven times and went 2 for 10 from the field.
The Boilers became the first to lose to teams seeded 13th or lower in three consecutive tournaments, with Friday’s defeat following a loss to No. 15 seed St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16 last year and a first-round exit at the hands of 13th-seeded North Texas in 2021. Purdue has lost to a double-digit seed four times in the last seven tournaments.
It was the 15th NCAA Tournament for Painter, eighth-most among active head coaches. Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson is in his first season as a Division I head coach. He said he received a string of texts during the week from well-wishers referencing silver screen upsets from “Hoosiers” and “Miracle.”
“If we played them 100 times, they’d probably beat us 99 times,” Anderson said. “Play them 100 times, we have one win. But tonight’s the one.”
Anderson joked he has to do laundry because his team is staying in Columbus, Ohio, longer than expected.
“I had belief, but I’m not sure I had that much belief,” he said.
Purdue trailed 32-31 at halftime and was down 41-36 with 14:35 left, but the Boilermakers responded with an 11-0 run which featured old-fashioned 3-point plays from Edey and Mason Gillis and a rim run in transition for a layup from Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst, who had four points and two rebounds.
The Knights answered with eight straight points, going in front 49-47 when Grant Singleton grabbed a rebound, raced up the left side and pulled up for a 3-pointer.
Loyer scored eight points, including two 3s, down the stretch to keep the Boilermakers within striking distance, but no other Boiler scored in the final 8:32 and guard Sean Moore, a Columbus native, put FDU ahead 61-56 with a 3 from the top of the key with 1:05 to play.
“I think we got a little rattled,” Loyer said. “We were a little panicked early on. But a game like that you can’t be panicked. You’ve got to go out there and let them know who is boss.”