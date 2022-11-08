WEST LAFAYETTE – The kids are all right.
Purdue started a pair of freshmen – Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer and reigning Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith – in the backcourt for its season opener Tuesday against Milwaukee and the youngsters stole the show in their collegiate debuts.
Loyer, who set the single-season scoring record for the Spartans last year, scored a team-high 17 points and made five 3-pointers while Smith set a Purdue freshman record with seven steals and added seven points and four assists to lead Purdue to an 84-53 win at Mackey Arena in front of an announced crowd of 14,876.
It was the first time since the “Baby Boilers” of 2007-08 started then-freshmen Robbie Hummel, E’Twaun Moore and JaJuan Johnson that Purdue (1-0) put multiple true freshmen in the lineup for the season opener.
“It’s pretty wild, it almost feels like a video game out there, it doesn’t really feel like real life,” Loyer said. “It’s pretty special when you have teammates and coaches who really trust you and that helps a ton to go out there and play your best.”
Preseason All-Big Ten center Zach Edey went just 4 for 13 from the field for 12 points, but he set career-highs in rebounds with 17 and blocks with six despite facing a front line for Milwaukee (0-1) that featured 7-foot-1 center Moses Bol, who is a cousin of the late former NBA center Manute Bol.
Guard Brandon Newman chipped in 16 points and made three 3-pointers off the bench, helping Purdue shoot 12 for 34 from long distance.
Purdue led 39-20 at halftime despite shooting just 31% from the field in the first half and opened the second half with a 16-2 run to put the game away.
Loyer was the catalyst for the spurt, knocking in three of his 3-pointers in a 1:54 stretch, the third off a skip pass from Smith to put Purdue up 55-22.
Loyer went 1 for 7 from the field in the first half.
“Right away a few were just going in and out,” Loyer said. “My teammates were staying in my ear telling me to keep shooting the ball. If you miss like that you’re a little bit wary, but you have to keep shooting. I know they trust me to, so I have to knock it down when they swing it to me.”
Less than two minutes after his own 3-point cluster, Loyer grabbed a rebound, pushed the ball up the court and found Newman wide open in the corner for another 3 to make it a 62-36 advantage.
With less than six minutes left, Smith notched steals on back-to-back possessions, including tipping an inbounds pass off a Panther and out of bounds. He punctuated that play with a roar and a fist pump as the crowd reached its loudest pitch of the night.
“I have steals, but also I was gambling and made mistakes,” said Smith, who arrived at the postgame news conference with a bloody gash on his arm. “Coach (Matt) Painter just says, ‘Braden, stay solid and do your thing and your instincts will follow.’ ”
Painter acknowledged the performances of his freshman starters but cautioned they will have growing pains as the season wears on.
“It’s hard to be good right away,” Painter said. “Even someone who’s talented, there’s just a big learning curve when you first start. And they’ll have those learning moments, there’s nobody who escapes that.
“But they, … can shoot the basketball, they can pass the basketball, they have a good feel for the game. They plug right in.”
Both teams shot 38%, but Purdue was 18 for 22 at the foul line and forced 21 turnovers.
Blackhawk Christian product and Purdue sophomore forward Caleb Furst had eight points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.
Notes: The Boilermakers were without Utah transfer guard David Jenkins Jr., who suffered an enormous black eye during a collision during practice Sunday. … Freshman forward Cam Heide did not play. He is trying to decide whether he wants to redshirt the season and will take a few games to make a decision, Painter said.