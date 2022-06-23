Three months ago, Chris Kramer suffered his second torn ACL in three years, leaving him unsure of his basketball future at 34 years old.
The former Purdue and Huntington North standout looked mobile Wednesday at OPS Dupont during the third and final day of his camp for basketball players in third through eighth grade. Kramer isn’t able to run full speed yet, but he can jog, and the two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year was able to get into guarding position against some of the kids at the camp.
“The knee’s OK, I’ve definitely hit a turning point so things are starting to be a lot better, I can do a lot more things,” Kramer said. “I’m definitely hobbled. I don’t want to do anything dumb and hurt myself, either, so I’m trying to be cautious but still be able to have fun with the kids.”
Kramer did have fun with the campers, overseeing drills and scrimmages and then helping herd them in small groups to eat lunch – but only after they had washed their hands. He also helped one camper peel an orange.
Once lunch was complete, Kramer’s fellow former Boilermaker, South Side product Rapheal Davis, arrived to speak to the campers about the lessons he learned while playing at Purdue, including the importance of listening and learning.
“The same things that coach (Matt) Painter told us, are the same things we’re telling you,” Kramer said to the campers, who he joined in sitting on the ground while Davis spoke. “It doesn’t change.”
Kramer has conducted camps in northeast Indiana since starting his professional basketball career with the Mad Ants in 2010, but it had been several years since his last camp because of the difficulty of organizing one of the events while he was overseas, where he has played for more than a decade.
“This game of basketball has taken me all over the world,” said Kramer, who has played professional basketball in Puerto Rico, Germany, Lithuania, Israel and, most recently, Spain. “I’m very blessed that kids want to come and that parents want to send them.
“The biggest thing is for them to have fun and come and learn some life lessons. I’ve had a lot of talks with people about when they lose, they hang their head, they get really upset. … I appreciate your competitiveness, but what can we do better next time to change the result?”
When he spoke to The Journal Gazette in April, Kramer said his career was at a crossroads following his second knee injury. Though he’s back up and (almost) running again, he still does not yet know the future holds and is keeping his options as open as possible.
“I’m going to continue to rehab as if I’ll keep playing and I’ll still prepare for life after basketball at the same time,” said Kramer, who is expecting the birth of his second daughter in September. “I’ll see what kind of opportunities present themselves. … I guess you could say I’m a free agent on the basketball court, I’m a free agent in the business world too.”