WEST LAFAYETTE – The defensive scheme Ryan Walters pioneered at Illinois, the one which transformed the perennial also-ran Illini into a fearsome force on that side of the ball, is predicated on aggressiveness, on creating confusion for opposing quarterbacks and on winning one-on-one matchups.
On Saturday, in Walters' debut as head coach at Purdue, the Boilermakers' defense lacked the aggression of the 2022 Illini, gave up big plays because of lost one-on-one matchups and let Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene slice and dice the defense from the pocket for most of four quarters on the way to a 39-35 upset win for the visiting Bulldogs at Ross-Ade Stadium.
"I felt like we were too passive at times," said Walters, who became the 37th full-time coach to lead the Boilermakers on the field, but will have to wait for next week's matchup at Virginia Tech for another chance at his first victory. "I thought we were pressing as the game was tight, pressing to make plays. ... We gotta come up with a better plan, play with better technique and make better plays.
"I thought we just played on our heels too much. We didn't play with aggressive technique, in our man coverage especially. Those are all things we need to work on."
Not as close as the final score
There is plenty to work on after a game which was close on the scoreboard, but which Fresno State thoroughly dominated after a fast start for the Boilermakers. The Bulldogs out-gained Purdue 487-363, ran 22 extra plays and did not punt in the game's final 28 minutes, scoring three touchdowns on its final four possessions, all three of which saw the Bulldogs travel at least 74 yards to paydirt. Purdue had opportunities to get off the field and stop some of those scoring drives, but Fresno State went 11 for 17 on third down and converted on third-and-9 or longer on four occasions. It was an ugly start on defense for the 2022 Defensive Coordinator of the Year in college football.
While Purdue had some strong play up front on defense – linemen Nic Scourton and Kydran Jenkins wreaked havoc intermittently in the backfield, especially in the first half – the secondary was a major issue. Cornerback was known to be a thin spot before the season and Mississippi transfer Markevious Brown, though he showcased significant athleticism in pursuit on a few plays in the first half, got burned badly by Bulldogs receiver Erik Brooks on the game-winning touchdown with 59 seconds left, letting Brooks get behind him in the end zone for a 22-yard score.
Erik Brooks was a grayshirt five years ago, a walk-on who earned a scholarship and bided his time.His first game as Fresno State’s WR1:12 targets, 9 catches, 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns - including the game-winner with 59 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/vsQFzkoDEo— Gabe Camarillo (@gabecamarillo_) September 2, 2023
Brooks also scored Fresno State's first touchdown, hauling in a 29-yard pass after a total coverage bust from the Purdue defense – "We were supposed to have someone there and they weren't there," Walters said – and finished with nine catches for 170 yards.
Younger brother
If Purdue is going to be a work-in-progress at corner, there is going to be a lot of responsibility put on the safeties. On Saturday, a lot of that fell to true freshman Dillon Thieneman, who was playing his first career game. The Westfield product, younger brother of former Boilermaker standouts Brennan Thieneman and Jacob Thieneman, is obviously green – he appeared to have been at least partially responsible for the coverage bust which led to the first Brooks touchdown and looked to be caught out of position on a 49-yard Brooks reception later in the half which set up another FSU touchdown.
Despite those miscues, however, it was immediately obvious why Thieneman is starting as a true freshman. Walters called him the second-fastest player on the team in fall camp behind only Deion Burks (more on him below) and he showed it Saturday, bursting into the backfield on Purdue's first series for a quarterback hurry, leveling a punt returner to keep a return to zero yards with perfect timing and technique in the second half and making what looked for a few minutes like the biggest play of the game, an interception with 5:17 left on which he ranged from deep safety all the way to the boundary and took away what might have been a big gain (the corner was beaten again downfield) before tapping his toe to complete the play and set up a go-ahead Boilermaker score.
Purdue's Dillon Thieneman with a crazy interception that is confirmed after review! 🏈🔥 pic.twitter.com/qoyAufdMH2— The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 2, 2023
Thieneman is obviously a better athlete than either of his brothers and will be able to grow into his role as the last line of defense for the Boilermakers, but despite his immense talent, growing pains, like those which occurred Saturday, are inevitable.
Woes up front
Purdue's offense got started in the best possible fashion, when Burks caught a short slant from quarterback Hudson Card and ran through four would-be tacklers on the way to an 84-yard touchdown on the Boilermakers' third play from scrimmage.
Belleville grad Deion Burks (Purdue WR) with the 84 yard TD pic.twitter.com/uEKKwjNLkN— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) September 2, 2023
After that, however, the Boilers largely bogged down offensively until the final minutes and the reason lay in the performance of the injury-riddled offensive line, which created very little push for the Purdue run game. The Boilers were down to their fourth-string center at one point – top two Gus Hartwig and Josh Kaltenberger did not play because of injuries and third-stringer Austin Johnson got hurt midway through the game, leaving guard Jalen Grant to slide over and man the position – so the line's struggles were not entirely surprising, but they were frustrating for an offense which had immense difficulty in goal-line situations all afternoon.
It took the Boilermakers six runs from inside the 2-yard line to score a touchdown in the second quarter and even then running back Tyrone Tracy, who also returned a kick 98 yards for a touchdown, had to make a man miss in the backfield before he could find the end zone. In the fourth quarter, with Purdue trailing 32-28, the Boilermakers faced third-and-goal at the 1 and first called a fade pass which was broken up and then saw Freshman All-American running back Devin Mockobee get stuffed for no gain on fourth down. Only Thieneman's interception prevented that from being the game's decisive sequence.
"We gotta be able to get half a yard," Walters said.
To the credit of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, the Boilermakers made some adjustments in the run game as the afternoon wore on and Mockobee had marginally more room late in the game – Purdue delivered him into space, where he made a terrific cut to elude one last tackler, on his go-ahead 11-yard touchdown run with less than five minutes to play – but the Boilers have to hope Hartwig or Kaltenberger are healthy soon because Fresno State is far from the best defensive front they will see.
Big-time weapon
Purdue has had a string of highlight-making receivers in recent years, including Rondale Moore, David Bell, Milton Wright and Charlie Jones. It might have the next in that line now with the redshirt sophomore Burks, who hauled in four passes for 152 yards – more than the 149 he had all of last season – and two touchdowns. He also set up Mockobee's go-ahead run late in the fourth quarter with a 44-yard reception on a go route immediately after Thieneman's interception.
Walters said during Big Ten Media Days in July that Burks looks like an action figure and hits 22 mph at his top speed. The 5-foot-11 wideout put all of his athleticism on display in the best game of his career.
🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/e9ZhPAZxuL— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 2, 2023
Taking ownership
One of the more important sequences of the game came just before halftime. With about a minute left, Purdue stoned the Bulldogs on third-and-goal inside the 5 and then Fresno State missed the chip shot field goal, leaving the Boilermakers up 21-14 with 57 seconds left and the ball on their own 20. Purdue started its drive with a pair of incomplete passes, then lost four yards on a run and were forced to punt, giving FSU the ball back at midfield with 30 seconds to play.
The Bulldogs completed two passes (Thieneman nearly knocked the first away with a big hit, but receiver Tre Watson made a spectacular catch on the carom after the ball bounced out of his hands and into the air) and then nailed a 52-yard field goal on the last play of the half. Walters admitted the offensive sequence in the final minute was not ideal.
"As a staff, we fumbled that opportunity at halftime," the coach said. "Anytime you're going into two-minute mode before half, you have to move the chains and go score or you have to eat up the clock and not give the opponent another opportunity. We failed in that. That's on me as the head coach and I have to be better."
Still, it was hard to fault Walters too much for trying to be aggressive and give his team a chance to get more points before halftime. It was part of an overall strategy – the successful decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 24 in the second half when he felt the momentum slipping away was also a good example of this – in which Walters was not afraid to take risks and put his trust in his players. A few times, that worked. More often, however, the Boilermakers were unable to make his gambles pay off.
The takeaway
Losing to a Group of Five team is an inauspicious start to Walters' tenure. There's no shame in dropping a game to the Bulldogs, a near-annual 10-win team which is coming off a Mountain West title last season, but it was the way in which Fresno State thoroughly out-played the Boilers in the second half which really sets off some alarm bells.
The rushing attack should get better as the line gets healthier and the return of tight end Garrett Miller from his own injury will add another much-needed pass-catcher, but Saturday's result creates significant questions about how ready Purdue is to run Walters' defensive system. Illinois was anchored last season by three defensive backs who went in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft in April, including No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon at corner. Purdue doesn't have that kind of talent, though Thieneman seems to be a potential Sunday player. We'll find out in the coming weeks whether it was inexperience in the system or lack of talent which caused the issues in the system's debut at Purdue.
"It's obviously disappointing, nobody wants to start off with a loss," Walters said. "But we also talked about how adversity is guaranteed and it's about how we react. We didn't expect adversity to hit us in the mouth Game 1, but we'll get better from Week 1 to Week 2; this team will continue to get better as the season goes. ... We're not going to let one game define us. My confidence is not shaken."