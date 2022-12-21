INDIANAPOLIS – Before the season began, Purdue coach Matt Painter expressed his belief the Boilermakers have the best frontcourt in the country. Not only did they have 7-foot-4 national player of the year candidate Zach Edey, he said, they had depth and talent across the board down low.
More than a month into the season, it appears Painter was not far off. Edey has been a star, but the No. 1 Boilermakers have put plenty around him and have had no problems finding production from the frontcourt, even when starting power forward Mason Gillis missed three games because of a back injury.
Key to ensuring the Boilermakers saw no drop-off during Gillis's time on the shelf was Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst, who averaged eight points on nearly 59% shooting and three rebounds in his first three starts of the season.
“My main focus is always just to play with joy,” said Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball. “We get to play the game we love and it doesn’t get much better than that.”
Even when Gillis returned against Davidson on Saturday, the Boilermakers were able to ease him back in as Furst provided 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, all but one rebound in the second half, for his second double-double of the season in a 69-61 triumph.
"The biggest thing offensively for them to start that second half was how Caleb Furst hit the glass," Davidson coach Matt McKillop said. "We did such a good job containing Edey on the glass and now we have to worry about a 6-foot-10 athlete running to the boards, too."
Edey and Furst demonstrated a rapport in the victory over the Bulldogs, with Furst consistently taking advantage of the attention paid to Edey to cut backdoor for layups and grab contested rebounds.
All told, the sophomore from Fort Wayne is averaging 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and shooting 51.6% from the field and has made his case for more playing time.
"Caleb's very hard to box out," Edey said. "In practice, I try to step to him and he just sprints around under the rim. Like, what can I do? It's nice to play with him. ... He has strong hands, he's able to get those contested rebounds and pull them down. ... It's just easy, he opens up the floor."