The NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday night was nerve-wracking for Purdue and coach second-year Katie Gearlds.
The Boilermakers were unsure whether they were in or out entering the night. As some other bubble teams were revealed to have been invited to the field, the tension mounted at Purdue’s watch party.
But the Boilermakers are in, having been placed in the First Four as one of the last four at-large bids in the 68-team field. When the Boilermakers’ matchup against St. John’s was announced, Gearlds’ players jumped up and down and hugged one another, ecstatic at having ended Purdue’s half-decade NCAA Tournament drought, its longest a seven-season stretch from 1982 to 1988.
While her players celebrated around her, Gearlds sat almost entirely still, looking down at the ground as if enjoying the longest exhale of her coaching career.
“Something we talk about and think about is just laying it brick by brick, to build this foundation,” Gearlds said. ‘At the end of the year last year, we talked about it: this is what we wanted. We wanted a chance to play in March, the passcode to the locker room is something to do with March. We wanted an opportunity ... and here we are.”
Gearlds remembers what it was like when NCAA Tournament appearances were routine for the Boilermakers. The 2003 Indiana Miss Basketball played for the Boilers from 2004 to 2007, a stretch which included four NCAA appearances, three Sweet 16 runs and a trip to the Elite Eight.
By the time she succeeded Sharon Versyp as Purdue’s head coach prior to the 2021-22 season, however, the Boilermakers had not played in the tournament in four years and were coming off a 7-16 campaign. The coach who won two national championships at NAIA powerhouse Marian returned to her alma mater intent on recreating the program’s glory days. And she insisted it would not be a long process.
“We’re not waiting,” Gearlds said midway through her first season. “We want to get Purdue back on the map. Early 2000s, late ’90s, this place was it in the Big Ten. ... We’re not a few years away. It’s right here in front of us and we’re going to get this place back.”
With that edict in mind, the Beech Grove native set explicit goals for her team in each of her first two seasons. In Year 1, the target was somewhat abstract: be hard to beat. The Boilermakers by almost any measure accomplished that goal, winning 10 games more than the year before and advancing to the second round of the WNIT.
This year, the goal was more concrete: reach the NCAA Tournament. Now that box has been checked, as well. The Boilermakers (19-10) face the Red Storm today in Columbus, Ohio, for the right to take on No. 6 seed North Carolina in the round of 64.
Gearlds has the Boilermakers headed in the right direction thanks to a coaching philosophy she sums up in two words: calm and confident.
“If anyone watched me play, I never got rattled,” she said. “I would get excited and there was some fire underneath me, but always stayed calm. Things are never as good as they seem and never as bad as they seem.
“On the sideline it’s a stressful situation and I’m going to be calm over there and confident. I want the team to really feed off of that.”
That philosophy, as well as her genuine love for Purdue and the program she now leads helped her quickly win over the players she inherited from Versyp and instill the same commitment to the program into the players she has added to the roster.
“It was very easy to buy into what KG was talking about, coaching and preaching to us in practice,” Boilermakers senior forward Rickie Woltman said. “She’s smart, she knows a lot about basketball and that’s something very obvious to see from Day 1 so that made it really easy for us to naturally buy in.”
Gearlds’ influence is clear from the return of guard Cassidy Hardin, a Versyp recruit who deferred medical school to play her final year of eligibility this season in the hopes of helping the Boilermakers reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in her career.
When Purdue was revealed to have made the field, Gearlds and Hardin hugged one another tightly, sharing a moment two years in the making.
“I think the culture has changed a lot since Coach Gearlds has been here,” Hardin said at Big Ten Media Days in October. “I really think the culture is back where Purdue needs to be and I think it’s going to continue heading that direction.”
There have certainly been bumps in Gearlds’ first two years – losing twice to Big Ten champion Indiana this season rankled – but the Boilermakers are trodding what their coach calls “the right path.”
With this year’s goal accomplished, the next step on that path is clear: win in March.
“Just go in there and have fun, it’s basketball,” Gearlds said of playing in the tournament. “I don’t have to get the tape-measure out. It’s 15 feet to the free-throw line, 10 feet to the basket. Just roll the ball out there and play.”