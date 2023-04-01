Former Purdue basketball coach Gene Keady, who led the Boilermakers for 25 seasons and is the program's career wins leader with 512, has been selected for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Keady's induction was announced in advance of the men's NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday. He is part of a 2023 Hall of Fame class which also includes Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gene Bess, David Hixon, Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon, Gary Blair, Jim Valvano and the 1976 U.S. Women's National Team. The Naismith Hall of Fame enshrines figures from across the basketball landscape, including collegiate, professional and international competition.
The 2023 inductees will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 11 and 12.
🥹🥹🥹 The moment the call came from @Hoophall. #23HallClass pic.twitter.com/8bM7oubNxW— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 1, 2023
"Without people around you, you can't achieve this achievement," Keady said Saturday at the induction class press conference in Houston. "It's about us, not me, and I really appreciate being honored for this. It's the biggest honor I've ever achieved."
Keady began his tenure at Purdue in 1980, having led Western Kentucky to a 38-19 record over the previous two seasons in his first stint as a Division I head coach. The Boilermakers played in the NIT in his first two seasons in West Lafayette, then reached the NCAA Tournament in 17 of the next 21 years, going to the Sweet 16 five times and the Elite Eight twice.
Along the way, Keady was named Big Ten Coach of the Year a record seven times and won six Big Ten regular-season titles, all in a 13-season span from 1984 to 1996. He was named national coach of the year six times, as well, and totaled the third-most wins in Big Ten history with his 512 triumphs and the third-most league wins with 265. He retired in 2005 and handed the program off to one of his former players, Matt Painter, who has been the Boilermakers' coach for the last 18 seasons and has won four Big Ten championships of his own.
Keady, 86, had been up for Hall of Fame induction twice previously, but this year was his first time as a finalist since 2006.
The coach is still a regular attendee of Purdue basketball games and gets the crowd going before each home game with his recorded intonation of Purdue's Big Ten championships total. The Boilermakers won their 25th title this season, the most of any team in the conference, and Keady's newly-recorded "this is home to 25 Big Ten championships" message greeted the Boilermakers before their regular-season finale, drawing a deafening roar from the Mackey Arena crowd.