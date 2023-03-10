CHICAGO – Midway through the first half of top-seeded Purdue's 70-65 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, the Boilermakers trailed by 10 and had just one field goal in the previous 3:45.
Then, Mason Gillis went to work. He cut to the rim and took an interior pass from Trey Kaufman-Renn for a layup, knocked in a jumper from the right elbow and then sliced backdoor for another layup off a pass from Braden Smith. By the time the redshirt junior drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key off another pass from Smith at the first-half buzzer, the Boilermakers had erased an early 12-point deficit and led 29-28 heading to the locker room.
Gillis was 4 for 4 from the field at that point and would finish 7 for 8 for 20 points, the second-highest total of his career, and nine rebounds. His performance came on the heels of a stretch of five games in which he'd scored a total of 21 points and gone 0 for 8 from long distance.
The New Castle native was 2-for-3 from 3-point range in the win over the Scarlet Knights, but he didn't look at his shooting as his most important contribution to Purdue's triumph.
“It always feels great whenever the ball goes in, but the thing with not scoring as much is that I have to be able to do other things on the court, whether that's helping my teammates score, feeding the post to Zach (Edey), screening when I'm supposed to screen, doing what Coach (Matt) Paint(er) says," said Gillis, who has been named to Jon Rothstein's All-Glue Guy Team in back-to-back seasons. "It doesn't always happen, but I try my best.”
Gillis established himself in the game's opening minutes, battling on the glass on both ends and giving Purdue some extra possessions as it struggled to match Rutgers' early intensity.
One of his most important contributions was taking some pressure off Edey, the Sporting News national player of the year. Opposing teams have mostly settled on a strategy of sending their second big man to double-team Edey when the 7-foot-4 center gets the ball in the post, but Gillis made the Scarlet Knights pay for that strategy Friday with strategic cuts into open space when his man left to help on Purdue's All-American.
"When Mason’s scoring like that and making plays like that and cutting the way he did, that makes it really, really tough for teams to double big to big," Edey said. "He was great. He got great offensive rebounds, they really had to box him out, which opens up some rebounds for me. Usually I’m getting double-teamed on the glass and they really couldn’t.”
Gillis has spent most of the season coming off the bench, with Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst starting at power forward. But Painter pushed the veteran back into the starting five in the last week of the regular season and after struggling to zero points in 18 minutes against Wisconsin, the 6-6 Gillis had seven and three rebounds in the regular-season finale against Illinois before his explosion against Rutgers, which included a shot-clock-beating floater in the final minute to put Purdue up 66-57 and essentially seal the win.
“Mason obviously was unbelievable, but he brings that every game," Purdue wing Ethan Morton said. "Whether he scores 20 or scores zero, that effort on the glass and on the defensive end, just understanding what we’re doing and being a post-feeder and a cutter, that’s always there. Today he just happens to make shots and get some rebounds and cut off the ball and it was just pretty awesome for us.”