WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue could have been looking ahead to facing rival Indiana on Saturday. It could have taken visiting Penn State – a team it defeated by 13 points at The Palestra in Philadelphia on Jan. 8 – lightly.
So much for that.
Mason Gillis equaled a Mackey Arena record with nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points, and Zach Edey chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the No. 1 Boilermakers to an 80-60 victory over the Nittany Lions in front of an announced capacity crowd of 14,876 on Wednesday.
Freshman guard Braden Smith added nine points and nine assists for Purdue.
The victory was the ninth in a row for the Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten), who remained the only high-major team with one loss and moved 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Illinois and Rutgers in the conference standings.
“It’s easy to look around the league and see we’re in a good spot, but we have to keep looking at it one game at a time,” said Purdue guard Ethan Morton, who had six points and six rebounds. “I thought it was great we were able to get this one because I feel like a lot of teams, even teams we’ve been on previously, would have been looking ahead to Saturday before this game, so it was great we could get it done.”
With Penn State focusing most of its defensive attention on Edey and Homestead product Fletcher Loyer – the former Spartan had 17 points in the first game against Penn State and settled for five points and four assists Wednesday – Purdue had plenty of open looks from 3-point range early, but started just 1 for 6. The game was tied at 11 with 14 minutes left in the first half.
Gillis, a redshirt junior who scored the most points by a bench player in the country this season, entered the game at that point and immediately knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to put Purdue up 17-13, kick-starting a 12-2 Boilers run. Another 3-pointer off a pass from Loyer rattled through from the top of the key to make it 26-15, and a fourth long-range shot, off a kick-out pass from Trey Kaufman-Renn, splashed through for a 30-18 lead, leaving Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, a former Purdue associate head coach, livid that his team had left Gillis alone again.
“It doesn’t feel like I did anything different in other games, I just hit a couple of shots and they just kept falling,” said Gillis, who came into the game shooting 32% from beyond the arc. “I think sometimes I hesitate to take some of the shots I took (Wednesday). I just proved to myself I can do it in the game because I do it every single day (in practice). There’s no reason I can’t make shots, sometimes it’s just more of a self-confidence thing.
“The first couple went in and I was like, ‘I’m gonna just keep shooting it.’ ”
Penn State (14-8, 5-6) closed to within 35-29 at halftime – Edey admitted there were some tired legs for the Boilers late in the first half – and scored the first basket of the second half to draw within four.
Then Gillis took over again, scoring 11 consecutive points via three straight 3-pointers in 1:12 span and then a baseline jumper to make it 46-31. His eighth 3 came with 14:53 left and extended the lead to 21, part of a 26-4 Boilermakers spurt in which 18 of the points were scored from long distance.
When the dust settled, the hosts led 61-35.
Purdue made 14 of 31 3s, and Gillis, who had never made more than three 3s in a game, went 9 for 12. He more than doubled his previous career-high of 14 points.
“It was just fun,” Edey said of watching Gillis. “It’s nice when you run down the court and post up and someone else just hits a shot and you go back and celebrate. It was easy.
“When someone has it going like that, you just give them the ball, … and get out of the way.”
Penn State got as close as 16 down the stretch, but Edey scored back-to-back baskets inside after a Purdue timeout and the Nittany Lions never threatened again.
The 7-foot-4 center notched his 18th double-double of the season, second in Purdue history behind the 28 the late Homestead product Caleb Swanigan had in 2016-17.
Gillis extended the margin to 23 at 73-50 with his ninth 3-pointer at the 5:13 mark.
When he exited the game with 2:58 to go, he received a prolonged ovation from the crowd and his teammates fanned him with towels as he returned to the bench in a mock effort to cool him down.