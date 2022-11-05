WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue co-defensive coordinator Ron English suggested this week that if he were calling offensive plays against his defense, he would be throwing until the Boilermakers proved they could stop it. Over its previous two games entering Saturday, Purdue had given up 11 yards per attempt through the air.
Iowa is the furthest thing from a pass-first offense, but the Hawkeyes apparently saw on film the same weaknesses with which English has been concerned. Iowa came out throwing in the first half against the Boilermakers and an offense which came in gaining less than six yards per throw appeared unstoppable for long stretches in the first half. Quarterback Spencer Petras, much maligned for the last two years, completed five straight throws for 103 yards at one juncture and appeared to barely break a sweat doing it. He has led the Hawkeyes to a 17-3 halftime lead and is 10 for 15 for 182 yards and two scores overall. Tight end Sam LaPorta has three catches for 71 yards.
But it wasn't only the defense which was at fault. The Boilermakers have had success against Iowa in the recent past because they have avoided mistakes against opportunistic Hawkeye defense offensively and mostly dinked and dunked their way down the field in methodical fashion. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 375 yards without an interception in a 24-7 win over Iowa last season. This year, however, O'Connell has been unable to avoid costly miscues. Twice in the second quarter, with the wind gusting at Purdue's back, the sixth-year senior quarterback sailed throws over the middle of the field, overshooting his intended receiver and giving Iowa opportunities for game-changing turnovers. On both occasions, the Hawkeyes, as they have done for years, took advantage, picking off the errant passes. They converted those miscues into 10 points, which is exactly how Iowa has won games over and over again in the last half-decade.
O'Connell hit one long throw to Charlie Jones over the top for 41 yards and outside of that is just 10 of 22 for 70 yards with the two interceptions. He has thrown five interceptions in the last two games and has at least one pick in six straight contests. He has made some sublime throws this season, but he is not in the same kind of rhythm he was at the end of last season, when he put together arguably the best stretch for a Purdue quarterback since Drew Brees.
To make matters worse, Purdue also struggled to run the ball after a strong start in that area. Devin Mockobee gained a combined 25 yards on his first two carries, but had just five carries for 18 yards after that. Late in the first half, the Boilermakers had first and goal at the 2 and declined to give the ball to Mockobee on any of the goal-to-go plays, instead running a flood to the right, a fade to the back corner and another pass play on third and goal, which led to a 14-yard sack. Iowa has had answers for everything the Boilermaker offense has thrown at it so far.
The star of the first half for the Boilermakers was Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson, who notched three tackles, including 1 1/2 sacks, his first sacks of the season. The fifth-year senior has never had more than one sack in a season, let alone a game. He was in on a sack of Petras on third-and-goal at the 5 in the second quarter, forcing Iowa to settle for a field goal after it had first and goal at the 1. That kept the game somewhat within reach heading into halftime, but the Boilermakers are going to need a lot more of that to come back and win this game.