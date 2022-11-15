WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue spent a lot of time Monday talking about the need to be poised and make the simple play against Marquette's pressure defense when the Boilermakers faced the Golden Eagles tonight.
On Purdue's first offensive possession, freshman point guard Braden Smith had his pass up the court intercepted and taken the other way for a runout. Two possessions later, Smith lost his footing and lost the ball as he took it up the court. It was an ideal start for the Golden Eagles, who rattled Purdue somewhat in the early minutes, sprinted out to 7-point lead and set the tone for the half with its energy. At the break, Marquette leads 34-32, thanks in large part to 16 points and four 3-pointers for guard Kam Jones.
Marquette's energy and intensity did not stop when Purdue broke the press. The Golden Eagles, true to form for a Shaka Smart-coached team, were up in Purdue's faces all half, pressuring the ball in half-court defense, zipping it around on offense and forcing the Boilermaker defense to scramble and then attacking the glass with vigor. Marquette has a 22-18 lead in rebounds and grabbed seven offensive rebounds, keeping Purdue on the back foot much of the half. Coach Matt Painter will likely point out Marquette was quicker to the ball if something does not change in the second half.
Another area in which the Golden Eagles' energy affected the game was in post defense. Boilermakers center Zach Edey has a 7-inch height advantage on Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro, but Ighodaro has done a terrific job of working his way in front of Edey and forcing the Boilermakers to throw the ball over the top if they want to get the ball into their center. Once Ighodaro has front position on Edey, Marquette has wisely placed a help defender over the top to cut off the lob. Generally that leaves a shooter open on the weak side for the Boilermakers, but they haven't moved the ball well enough to take advantage. The result was Edey, who had 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting in his last outing, did not take a shot in the game's first six minutes and has just six points on 3-for-5 shooting at halftime. Possibly because he has gotten so few opportunities with the ball, Edey has rushed his shot a couple of times when he has gotten the ball in the post, an issue on which he worked in the offseason. Patience is the key for him tonight, but Ighodaro has done a terrific job of pressuring him and making Edey feel he has less room than he actually does.
There were some positives for the Boilermakers, namely the return of their outside shooting efficiency. They went 6 for 16 from beyond the arc in the first half, nothing to write home about, but far better than their 0-for-16 start Friday against Austin Peay. Five players – Fletcher Loyer, Smith, Brandon Newman, David Jenkins Jr. and Ethan Morton – made at least one 3 and Loyer hit two. The long-range shots from Smith and Loyer were quick-trigger shots against the press, both of which brought the Mackey Arena crowd to a fever pitch. Those freshmen are going to fire away when they have an opening and when they're hitting they can change the flow of a game very quickly.
Just as importantly, Purdue matched the Golden Eagles' energy down the stretch of the first half, bowing up on the defensive end and keeping Marquette scoreless for a 4:09 stretch as the Boilermakers momentarily went in front. Newman in particular was a strong in on-ball defense, directly forcing one turnover and generally moving his feet very well to stay in front of his man. That's what Purdue is going to need from him as the first guard off the bench.
Purdue is in this despite its early stumbles (it only committed one turnover after the two early miscues from Smith), but Marquette has gotten way more than its share of 50-50 balls and that has been the difference so far. We're likely headed to a fun finish here which might come down to how well the Boilers are able to lock down the defensive glass in the second half. It's about want-to tonight, it appears.