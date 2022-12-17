INDIANAPOLIS – It's difficult to imagine how Purdue could have gotten off to a better start against Davidson tonight. The Boilermakers scored the game's first nine points, held the Wildcats scoreless for the first 5:24 and hounded Davidson leading scorer Foster Loyer into a difficult start from the field. Meanwhile, Loyer's brother, Fletcher Loyer, scored five quick points for Purdue and had fired up the crowd within the game's first two minutes.
But as the half wore on, Davidson steadied itself. The Boilermakers have developed a somewhat concerning habit of racing out to big leads and then taking their foot off the gas somewhat and that happened again tonight. The Wildcats clawed their way back into the game thanks to some playmaking from Loyer and at halftime Purdue leads just 28-27. The top-ranked Boilermakers are shooting just 34% from the field, while Davidson is at 41%.
Fletcher Loyer knocked down Purdue's first 3-point attempt, but since then the Boilermakers have been struggling from deep and have made just 2 of 14 3s overall. When the Boilers have tried to go inside, they have found Davidson packing the paint and using active hands to swipe the ball away without fouling, the Wildcats' specialty. Caleb Furst in particular has had the ball at point-blank range a couple of times only to have it knocked out of his hands. Davidson is having trouble dealing with the size and instincts of Zach Edey and the 7-foot-4 Purdue center has kept his team afloat with 17 points, 11 rebounds and a block, but Davidson is making him work for everything he's getting by running the same defense which Nebraska used last week to great effect: the Wildcats are keeping a second defender floating in Edey's vicinity at all times, making it difficult for him to catch the ball. When he does catch it, Davidson is doubling the post hard and overplaying his right-handed hook. That appears as though it will be the strategy against the big man going forward until Purdue finds a way to counteract it. Right now, the Boilers are not shooting well enough to make it hurt. Ball movement has still been very good, but not enough shots are falling, which is becoming a very surprising theme this season for a team with good shooters all over the roster.
On defense, Purdue has generally been good and has kept Foster Loyer from completely taking over the game, though he does have nine points and three assists. One issue has been been Davidson freshman center Bailey Reed, who has driven past Edey twice for layups. Reed is giving up 80 pounds and five inches to Edey, but has been able to get to the rim against him, which has clearly frustrated Matt Painter.
While it was Purdue that got off to a flying start and seemed on the verge of running Davidson out of the gym, the Wildcats are too experienced a team to let that happen and they outplayed the Boilermakers fairly significantly in the final 12 minutes of the half. Edey, who crossed the 1,000-point threshold for his career in the first half, has been good enough by himself to keep Purdue in front, but the Boilers need someone else to step up. Early on, it looked as though it would be Fletcher Loyer, but he's been quiet since the opening minutes. Braden Smith has set up teammates with some truly elite passes and has five points, six rebounds and three assists at halftime, but the Boilers haven't converted enough of his elite setups. He's really the only player besides Edey who had a good half.