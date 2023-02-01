WEST LAFAYETTE – The chess match between Purdue coach Matt Painter and his former associate head coach, Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry, was obvious from the early minutes of the Boilermakers' matchup with the Nittany Lions tonight.
For just the second time this season, Shrewsberry inserted sixth-year senior Michael Henn into the starting lineup at center. Henn had little chance of guarding Purdue's Zach Edey one on one, so Shrewsberry sent aggressive double teams at the Purdue big man, trying to the ball out of his hands. The gambit worked for a while as Purdue started 0 for 5 from beyond the arc despite a series of open looks. On the other end, Henn, an excellent 3-point shooter, pulled Edey, the nation's No. 2 rebounder entering the night, away from the rim and shot over the top of him, hitting three 3-pointers in the first 5:51 and seeing a fourth rattle around and out. Leaning on Henn was a masterstroke from Shrewsberry and kept his team in the game early.
As the half wore on, however, Purdue's talent began to tell. The minute Henn left the game, the Nittany Lions went cold from the field, missing a series of long jumpers. They are shooting 43% from the field at the break. Worse for the Nittany Lions, their initial ability to deny Edey the ball dissipated as the half wore on and Edey adjusted to the defense. He has eight points and nine rebounds at halftime, helping the Boilermakers to a 35-29 lead as the teams go to the locker room. He scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds the first time these teams met and it's abundantly clear Penn State has no one who can dream of guarding him physically.
One of the more significant moments in the first half came when Mason Gillis entered the game in place of Caleb Furst. Furst, the Blackhawk Christian graduate, had been active in the early going with two points, three rebounds and an assist in the first six minutes, but he missed a couple of open 3s on kickouts and also missed a shot at the rim after a nice post move. Gillis came in and had no such trouble finding the range, immediately knocking down a corner 3-pointer, Purdue's first long-range shot of the game, and adding three more as the half wore on, plus a fourth which rattled around and out. His four 3s are double his previous season-high and one of them came on a truly impressive play on which he faked a dump-in pass to Edey, got his man to turn almost completely around to double-team Edey, and then calmly drained the jumper. Gillis has 12 points at halftime.
Purdue's defense hasn't been perfect and the problem of how to guard Henn remains – the Boilers did a much better job on him with Trey Kaufman-Renn in the game in Edey's place, but Purdue missed Edey's offense during that stretch – but the Boilermakers don't seem to have been looking ahead to their matchup with Indiana on Saturday. They've brought plenty of energy to this matchup, though there have been a few more late rotations than usual for this team. Fortunately for the Boilers, Penn State hasn't made anything – the No. 18 team in the country for 3-point shooting percentage (38.5%) is 5 for 15 from deep in the first half and the Nittany Lions have not made many of the contested jumpers which helped them grab a 37-31 halftime lead the first time these teams played.
Penn State's roster is filled with shotmakers and it's likely the Nittany Lions will make a few in a row at some point in the second half, putting pressure on the Boilermakers to respond offensively. For now, the Boilermakers are in command, but Penn State is not out of this one. Considering how poorly the Nittany Lions shot in the first half and how much they usually rely on shooting to carry them, they have to feel pretty good about the position they're in at the break.