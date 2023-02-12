EVANSTON, Illinois – Northwestern clearly watched film of Purdue's matchup against Iowa earlier this week.
The Wildcats came out playing much the same defense the Hawkeyes employed in that game against Purdue's finely-tuned machine of an offense. While Northwestern – clad, confusingly, in black and gold uniforms while Purdue wore white and black with gold trim – did not run the same full-court press Iowa did, it got up on the perimeter and pressured the Purdue guards with physical defense and swarmed Zach Edey with multiple defenders every time he touched the ball in the post, doing everything it could to get the ball out of his hands. The Wildcats seem to have been making the calculated game that Purdue guard Braden Smith, who scored 24 points in the win over Iowa, would not be able to repeat that performance.
In that, the hosts were not entirely wrong. Smith had seven points on 1 for 5 from the field and three assists and Northwestern "held" Edey to 10 points on just three shot attempts. But that strategy only works so far because Purdue has so many weapons on offense capable of taking over a game. Mason Gillis had nine points on three 3-pointers, Caleb Furst had four in the early going (though he missed a couple of wide-open 3s thereafter) and the Boilermakers have a 37-30 lead at halftime despite shooting 42% from the field and a middling 5 for 14 from 3-point range.
Purdue's lead reached as many as 10 after back-to-back 3s from Gillis and Ethan Morton midway through the half, but the Wildcats closed the gap in a manner unusual for this Northwestern team: shot-making on offense. Purdue's defense was pretty good for the most part, but it appears as though it could be one of those game for Wildcats guard Boo Buie, who is capable of shooting his team into or out of a contest depending on the day. He has done the former so far today, going 6 for 9 from the field for 13 points and hitting a series of acrobatic shots. It was somewhat reminiscent of the first half Penn State guard Jalen Pickett had when the Boilermakers faced the Nittany Lions at The Palestra in January. Pickett hit a series of difficult jumpers against pretty good defense to have Penn State in front at halftime, but struggled in the second half and Purdue won relatively easily. Purdue being in front despite Buie's excellent half and a relatively inefficient Northwestern team shooting 45% from the field is a pretty good sign overall.
The Boilers have struggled against pressure somewhat in recent games, but have given the ball away only three times today and Northwestern hasn't been able to get out and run very often. The Wildcats total 7.9 steals per game, but have only two today and that came a really nice defensive play to strip the ball from Trey Kaufman-Renn in the post. Smith and the Purdue guards have no turnovers giveaways.
The game has generally been played at the faster pace Purdue would like, though the Boilermakers went somewhat cold in the final stages of the half, missing six consecutive shots at one juncture despite plenty of good looks. In essence, Purdue's system is working relatively well and the Boilermakers are in the lead, but the game is closer than the average offensive flow of the teams would indicate. Northwestern is in this game and is unlikely to go away.