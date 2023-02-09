WEST LAFAYETTE – A very un-Big Ten-like track meet has broken out at Mackey Arena between two of the three best offensive teams in the country. Shots didn't always fall for either Purdue or Iowa, but they went up quickly throughout the entire half, sometimes too quickly for Purdue coach Matt Painter, who cautioned his team to slow down a few times as the half wore on.
Still, it's difficult to imagine a better start for the No. 1 Boilermakers coming off their loss to Indiana on Saturday. After turning the ball over on their first possession, leading to an Iowa layup going the opposite direction just 12 seconds into the game, the Boilers made eight of their next 12 shots and scored 19 of the ensuing 21 points to take a 15-point lead barely six minutes into the game on the way to a 38-21 advantage at halftime.
One of the keys to Purdue's early surge was the play of point guard Braden Smith, who threw the ball away on the most important possession of the game against the Hoosiers. The freshman bounced back tonight, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes as Iowa paid little attention to him going around ball screens, preferring to harass Zach Edey with multiple defenders as the center rolled to the hoop. Smith finished with 10 points, two assists and no turnovers in the half and was excellent at finding the open man in pick-and-roll actions for the whole 20 minutes. The Boilermakers went 6 for 17 from 3-point range in part because of the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball's ability to run the offense and get his teammates open shots.
The corollary to Purdue's success from beyond the arc is Edey was not much involved offensively. The 7-foot-4 center had eight rebounds and two assists, but managed only four points on 2-for-5 shooting as Iowa ran multiple defenders at him every time he touched the ball and sometimes even when he did not have the ball. Part of his relative silence on offense (he remained an absolute force on the glass and in the paint on defense) was because the referees decided to let both teams get away with a lot on defense and Iowa took advantage with extremely physical play on Edey in the post. The teams attempted just three foul shots in the first half and Purdue was not whistled for a foul until 3:50 remained in the half.
Overall, Iowa's shot selection wasn't particularly good. The Hawkeyes took a series of quick shots and didn't get into the lane very often. There have been games this season in which Iowa makes a lot of 3-pointers and runs an opponent out of the gym, but Purdue's defense was too good to let that happen and Iowa shot just 10% from long distance and 29% overall. The Hawkeyes' brick-filled first half meant they had precious few opportunities to set up their full-court zone press, which has caused the Boilermakers problems in the past. Tonight, Purdue has only five turnovers at halftime and just one of them came as a result of the press (though Iowa's steal on the opening possession was the result of a frontcourt trap of Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer). The bigger problem for Purdue offensively has been a tendency (likely unconscious) to try to match Iowa's offensive pace. The Boilermakers have taken a lot of uncharacteristically quick shots and while a few have gone in and delighted the crowd, there have also been some really ugly airballs of the type which has been almost nonexistent for Purdue's offensive machine this season. Even Edey has seemed to be in a hurry on the few times he has touched the ball in the post, possibly trying to get his shot off before a double team comes. He air-balled a left-handed hook from six feet on one occasion.
Purdue's offense, so explosive in the early going, stalled in the latter stages of the half, going without a basket for 3:47 and letting Iowa hang around despite a 1-for-10 stretch from the field for the Hawkeyes. Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst broke Purdue out of its doldrums at the end of the period, scoring a tough basket inside and then draining a 3-pointer on a beautiful skip pass from Loyer. Furst and Loyer, the Fort Wayne high school products, have seven points apiece and Furst has six rebounds after one of his stronger halves of the season.
Purdue's defense has generally been excellent tonight and Iowa isn't hitting much of anything. If that continues, this game is all but over, but the Hawkeyes are the team in the Big Ten most likely to make a run from down 15. The Boilermakers can't relax despite their large halftime lead; this one is far from finished.