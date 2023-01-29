WEST LAFAYETTE – Michigan State spent its first meeting with Purdue, on Jan. 16, letting forward Mady Sissoko try to handle 7-foot-4 Boilermakers center Zach Edey in the post by himself. That plan didn't quite work as Edey scored 32 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and hit the game-winning hook with two seconds remaining to give the Boilers a 1-point victory.
For the rematch today, Michigan State went to the other end of the spectrum. The first time Edey touched the ball, two defenders swarmed into his immediate vicinity. As the second defender arrived, Edey calmly kicked out to that defender's man, Ethan Morton, who drained a wide-open 3 to get the Boilermakers off to a strong start. The next time Edey got the ball, three Spartans surrounded him in the post and he shot over all three of them, missing but drawing a foul in the process. Such is the dilemma posed by Edey's size and decision-making ability. As the half wore on, Michigan State began to back off Edey somewhat and go back to guarding him one on one, but that didn't work either: he scored five times in quick succession and the national player of year candidate has 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting, six rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist. The Boilermakers are shooting 55% at halftime and lead 40-22 after a 14-2 run in which Edey scored 12 points on six consecutive made field goals during the late stages of the half.
Despite the excellent shooting numbers, it was a somewhat sloppy performance for Purdue offensively, all things considered, as it turned the ball over three times in the early going (though none in the final 8:42 of the half) and missed a series of opportunities around the rim (Edey bricked a 2-footer he usually makes in his sleep and Brandon Newman fumbled the ball on the way up for an easy layup after an excellent interior pass from Edey, just for starters). Purdue was helped by some solid 3-point shooting (5 for 9), with Newman, Morton, Mason Gillis and David Jenkins Jr. each making at least one apiece). Jenkins was particularly effective offensively, hitting a couple of tough jumpers in his few minutes playing in place of Braden Smith at the point, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the half. His shot-making ability hasn't had much chance to flourish this season in limited minutes spent mostly as a ball-handler, but if he can come off the bench and provide instant offense, that's just one more weapon the Boilermakers' already varied offense can call upon in a pinch.
Purdue's late-half run came almost entirely from Edey, who scored repeated despite drawing few foul calls from Sissoko's ultra-physical defense in the post. At one point, the big man scored despite a clear foul and whipped his hand down on the way back up the court, as if to say, "and one!"
The best piece of Purdue's first-half effort was its play on defense. Outside of back-to-back 3-pointers at one juncture, the Boilers were very disciplined on that end of the floor, forcing Michigan State into a series of contested 17-foot jumpers. The Spartans, with shot-makers all over the floor, made a fair few of those to stay within striking distance, but they were the type of shots Purdue wants its opponents taking. Michigan State shot 38% from the field and, crucially, because of Purdue's relative efficiency on offense, was almost completely starved of the secondary fastbreak situations which provides much of its offensive production when the Spartans are humming. There simply weren't many defensive rebounds to go around. Purdue grabbed 35% of those which were available (6 of 17) and scored nine second-chance points off those offensive rebounds. After the Spartans out-rebounded the Boilermakers in the first matchup between these teams, Purdue has an 18-14 edge on the glass today. It also leads 22-6 on points in the paint.
It was an excellent half on the whole for the Boilermakers and they could be up 20 had they converted some of their easier chances early on. Still, the effort and energy are there, as they've been all season for this team, and Michigan State still has few answers for Edey. The ball should keep going in the post until the Spartans find some.