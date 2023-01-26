ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The early minutes of No. 1 Purdue's matchup with Michigan tonight went almost precisely as Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said they would: a chess match between the Boilers and Wolverines to put the opposing team's All-American center in conflict on defense.
Purdue center Zach Edey scored the Boilermakers' first seven points and had the best of his matchups in the post against 7-foot-1 Michigan star Hunter Dickinson, drawing a foul on Dickinson less than three minutes into the game. But on the other end, Michigan successfully drew Edey away from the rim and forced him to guard Dickinson on the perimeter, where the Wolverines center is capable of hitting jumpers (he made his 11th 3 of the season and seventh in his last three games against Purdue on Michigan's second offensive possession of the night) or facing up Edey and driving past him. The Wolverines also made a point to put Edey in pick-and-roll defense and try to get him to switch on to smaller defenders. He eventually picked up a phantom foul call and left the game for a relatively extended stretch, something he has been very good at avoiding this season.
Michigan took an early lead and had a chance to really open up an advantage with Edey on the bench – Painter took him out of the game shortly after the foul – but the Boilermakers got an enormously significant contribution from backup center Trey Kaufman-Renn and Edey later posted a strong finish to the half to give the Boilermakers a 41-35 advantage at the break. Edey has 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting in 16 minutes and he and Dickinson are having one epic battle after another in the post.
As for Kaufman-Renn, he played some of his most important minutes of the year. The redshirt freshman had really been struggling in recent weeks with fouls, turnovers and general ineffectiveness, but tonight, in four minutes, mostly matched up with Michigan backup center Tarris Reed, a highly-recruited four-star freshman, Kaufman-Renn scored two tough baskets in the post over good defense from Reed, on one of them pivoting nearly half a dozen times before spinning to the rim for a basket. He also drew a foul on Reed with a good boxout and frustrated the Michigan reserve big man so much that the one time Reed got the best of him, throwing down a two-handed dunk over Kaufman-Renn's outstretched arms, he picked up a technical foul for taunting, leading to a pair of Fletcher Loyer free throws.
Kaufman-Renn's play permitted Edey to get a rest and when he came back in, he got the best of Dickinson. There have been some high-scoring games recently for Edey in which he has actually missed several shots which he usually makes (for example, he had 32 points against Michigan State, but could have had 40 or more had he made some of the easier jump hooks he attempted), but tonight he earned every point he got, battling Dickinson down low on each possession and repeatedly finishing over the top of very good defense from the Michigan big man. More than once Dickinson appeared to commit a foul on Edey's attempt, but Edey made the shot anyway and no whistle was forthcoming. The 7-4 Edey has four rebounds and a block. Despite some early hiccups, he has had the better of one of the best interior matchups in college basketball this season.
Purdue trailed much of the half, but roared in front with a 15-0 spurt in the latter stages of the period, turning a 29-26 deficit into a 12-point lead. Homestead product Loyer had six points during the run, including a steal and a breakaway the other direction for a pair of free throws, and has eight points on 2-for-6 shooting at the break. David Jenkins Jr. hit a 3 to give Purdue the lead at 31-29, a good sign for the Boilermakers, who have been trying to get the sharp-shooting Jenkins going.
Purdue has the edge at halftime, but Michigan showed significant toughness and want-to in the first half. This is one of the more physical and hard-fought games the Boilermakers have played this season and they will have to play a full 40 minutes to finish off a victory tonight.