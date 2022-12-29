WEST LAFAYETTE – Caleb Furst started in place of Mason Gillis against Florida A&M tonight, but it did not take long for Gillis to remind everyone why he is one of the premier hard hat/lunch pail players in the Big Ten.
The redshirt junior forward did a little bit of everything in the opening half against the Rattlers, hitting a 3, grabbing an offensive rebound and putting it back in, driving and dishing to Brandon Newman for a 3 and adding a steal. His strong all-around performance (with no sign of the back issue which kept him out for three games earlier this month) has helped propel the No. 1 Boilermakers to a 42-29 lead at halftime.
It was an excellent overall half for Purdue, which shot 54% compared to 39% for Florida A&M, won the rebounding battle 18-11 and had at least five points from six players, led by Zach Edey's eight points and six rebounds. Edey looked none the worse for wear after missing the Dec. 21 game against New Orleans with an illness, notching a crowd-pleasing swat of a layup attempt on Florida A&M's second offensive possession. The margin is not exactly indicative of the difference in quality between these teams, in large part because Florida A&M controlled the ball for long stretches, working around for good shots against a Purdue defense which did not provide openings for many. The Boilers forced a pair of shot-clock violations and only a late flurry for the visitors kept the score somewhat respectable.
Purdue continues to move the ball as well as just about any team in the country, notching nine assists on 14 made baskets. A narrative has congealed around the Boilermakers in recent weeks which posits that while Purdue is very good, it isn't particularly fun to watch. That's simply not true. It might have seemed that way for a while because the Boilermakers have spent the last three games bricking just about every open 3 they get, but when those shots are falling at a reasonable rate, this is a crowd-pleasing team in addition to a good one. Purdue wasn't red-hot from deep today – Fletcher Loyer started the game with back-to-back wide-open misses on 3-pointers – but it made an acceptable four of its 12 3s, which was enough to keep the Rattlers honest. Newman drained a pair from downtown and is making a case to get some more minutes in place of Loyer, who continues to struggle from the outside (he is 7 for 33 over the last 4 1/2 games, 1 for 5 today), though he had seven points in the first half.
Purdue trotted out a couple of little-used lineups tonight involving Trey Kaufman-Renn, giving him a few extra minutes after he scored a career-high 24 against New Orleans. The redshirt freshman played center next to Gillis in smaller lineups and was effective again, repeatedly making plays in the post and crashing the offensive glass. Like Newman, he is making a bid for more minutes, though it will be difficult to supplant Furst, who remains active and effective when he's on the court. Purdue simply has an embarrassment of riches down low and it could be a season-long project for coach Matt Painter to get enough minutes for all four of Kaufman-Renn, Furst, Gillis and Edey.
The Boilermakers got a little sloppy on offense at the end of the half and let Florida A&M stay within striking distance, about which Painter seemed less than thrilled. Purdue seems to have the game mostly in hand, but it has let opponents back into games at times this year and it would be good for the Boilers to come out of the locker room in the second half with a game-sealing run.