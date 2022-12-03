INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue said it relished being an underdog. Purdue said it wanted to show what its program was all about on the biggest stage. Purdue said it wanted to live up to its "Spoilermakers" nickname again.
Through one half of football, the Boilermakers have done all of that and more, not just hanging with No. 2 Michigan but out-playing the undefeated Wolverines for large chunks of the half. Receiver Charlie Jones has seven catches for 74 yards, the Boilers converted a perfectly-executed fake punt which led to a field goal and, maybe most importantly, the Purdue defensive front has done much of what it needs to do against the Michigan rushing attack, holding it to three yards per carry. Add all of that up and Purdue trails just 14-13 after out-gaining the Wolverines 202-135. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell is 19 for 22 for 183 yards.
Purdue started the game about as badly as it could have going three and out and losing 10 yards on its first offensive series and then giving up a touchdown on the Wolverines' first drive, falling behind 7-0 less than six minutes into the game despite starting with the ball. The situation got even worse when a block in the back on the ensuing kickoff meant Purdue started its next drive at its own 8-yard line. It would have been fairly easy for the underdog Boilermakers fold their tent and go through the motions at that point, when it seemed as though they might get run off the field. Instead, they buckled down, got a couple of easy completions to Jones for first downs and eventually marched all the way down the field to knot the score at 7. Devin Mockobee's 1-yard TD run was set up by a beautifully-designed counter to Tyrone Tracy that picked up 20 yards.
The Boilermakers might be in even better position if not for a killer offsides penalty on a Michigan field goal in the second quarter. The penalty turned a fourth and 6 into a fourth and 1 and Michigan ran up the middle to pick up the first down. Six players later, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy threw on the run to tight end Luke Schoonmaker for a 7-yard touchdown and a 14-10 margin. Purdue has had trouble with penalties in big spots this season and that was one of the worst in terms of expected points added for the opponent.
The touchdown pass from McCarthy to Schoonmaker was fairly indicative of how the first half went up front for the Boilermakers on defense. When Michigan dropped to throw, the Boilers pressured McCarthy on a fairly regular basis and forced him out of the pocket, but the Michigan sophomore did a great job of throwing off platform and made some nice plays in scramble drills. Purdue's pressures have been well-designed, but haven't quite gotten home. Run defense has been much the same. The Boilermakers have gotten a significant number of stuffs, holding explosive Michigan running back Donovan Edwards to 3.4 yards per carry, but the Wolverines are committed to the run and they are nearly impossible to stop every down on the ground. They're getting just enough to keep them in third and manageable and McCarthy is making plays. Purdue has had a good half defensively, but it has not had a great half and it probably needs a great game to win.
On offense, it has been the Charlie Jones and Devin Mockobee Show, also known as DJ Chuck Sizzle and Soap on the 1s and 2s. Jones has been effective as a possession receiver and also made a contested catch down the field to set up the Tracy run and the eventual Boiler touchdown. He is making the case he should have been Big Ten Receiver of the Year tonight. Mockobee, meanwhile, had little room to maneuver in the straight-ahead run game, but he caught four passes for 21 yards, making himself a threat on the sideline and forcing Michigan's linebackers to account for him.
Much like Purdue's defense, the offense was good, but not great in the half. Brohm schemed up a couple of nice gains, including the fake punt, which was very similar to a design Ohio State tried to run last week against the Wolverines (the Buckeye long-snapper flubbed the play, snapping to the punter instead of the up man). There have been a couple of other trick plays the Wolverines have smelled out pretty well, which will happen against a fast, disciplined defense.
On the whole, it's hard to ask for more from Purdue, but the Boilermakers are going to need more to win. Michigan has been a second half team all season and Purdue's coaching staff will have to go to work to avoid watching the Wolverines run away from them after halftime, as Michigan did against Rutgers, Indiana and even Ohio State. The Boilers have acquitted themselves better than many expected, but in order to win this game they're going to have to play their best half of the season after halftime.