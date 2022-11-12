CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – With All-Big Ten quarterback Aidan O'Connell continuing to struggle, Purdue broke out the Austin Burton option package on offense – with O'Connell still in the game.
After Purdue's first four drives against the No. 1 scoring defense in the scoring defense in the country ended in a turnover on downs, a missed field, an O'Connell interception and a punt, the Boilers turned to the option and confused host No. 21 Illinois. O'Connell scrambled for nine yards, pitched to running back Devin Mockobee for 28 yards on a speed option (something of a misnomer with O'Connell running it) and Mockobee did the rest, punching the ball in from six yards out to give Purdue its first touchdown in five quarters. At halftime, the Boilermakers are tied at 14 with No. 21 Illinois at Memorial Stadium in a battle for first place in the Big Ten West. Purdue is winning 229-164 in total yardage and held the ball for 17 1/2 minutes.
Mockobee has 13 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. He did drop a potential first-down pass on third down in Illinois territory which led to a missed field goal, but he also caught a pass for 14 yards and has generally out-played star Illinois running back Chase Brown, the nation's leader in total yards coming into the game. Brown scored a touchdown on Illinois' first possession, but has been "held" to 62 yards on 12 carries.
The Purdue defense got punched in the mouth on its opening possession. Illinois went against type, throwing deep on its first play from scrimmage and completing a 33-yard pass to Brian Hightower against the coverage of Reese Taylor. Taylor pretty clearly committed offensive pass interference on the play, but it was not called, making it Illinois' first completion of a pass which traveled more than 20 yards in the air all season. The Illini needed just five more plays to complete a 76-yard touchdown drive.
After that, however, the Boilermaker defense stood tall. Maybe sensing Purdue's weakness in the secondary, Illinois threw the ball somewhat more often than it has most of the season. That's not the Illini's strength, however, and quarterback Tommy DeVito missed a couple of open receivers. When the ball did go to Brown, Purdue was able to bottle him up on the whole. Illinois did not manage a first down on three straight possessions before it got going again midway through the second quarter. On that drive, DeVito scrambled for 12 yards on third and 7 in the red zone Brown scored from eight yards out to give the Illini the lead back after Purdue had knotted the score at 7 on Mockobee's score.
The Boilermakers have had opportunities to get more points, but have failed to do so. They marched inside the Illinois 30 on the first two drives, but were stopped on fourth down the first time – coach Jeff Brohm was unhappy with an uncalled hold of Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham on fourth down – and missed a field goal the second time.
The biggest issue for the Purdue offense is O'Connell's continued insistence on throwing the ball to other team. The Boilermakers' third drive reached midfield, but from there the second-team All-Big Ten signal-caller threw a completely unnecessary pass into essentially triple coverage and was easily intercepted, giving Illinois excellent field position. O'Connell has thrown at least one interception in seven consecutive games and has 10 in Big Ten play this season against just eight touchdowns. He has made some good throws today – it's not quite as windy as it was against Iowa last week – but is picking up just 4.6 yards per attempt.
O'Connell made yet another ill-advised throw on Purdue's final possession of the half and it was picked off on a great play by Illinois defensive back Devyn Witherspoon, one of the great underrated players in the country, who out-fought Charlie Jones for it. Fortunately for the Boilermakers, the officials whistled Witherspoon for an extremely questionable pass interference penalty and on the very next play O'Connell hit Jones on a go route down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown to even the score at 14. Call it a make-up flag after the missed hold on Durham earlier.
This game is there for Purdue. Illinois is very fast and sound on defense, but it is not invincible and its offense has been held relatively in check. Despite getting outplayed for a good chunk of the half, the Boilermakers are within striking distance. One off-the-wall suggestion: maybe try Austin Burton at quarterback for a few plays, just to see how Illinois responds. O'Connell has been OK, but Purdue could do worse than trying to maximize the effectiveness of its run game, which Burton's presence would do.