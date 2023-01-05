COLUMBUS, Ohio – Purdue is in trouble. Again.
Boilermakers coach Matt Painter wanted his team to be more "grimy" tonight, i.e. be tougher on defense and on the glass after getting pushed around against Rutgers. The Boilers got part of the equation right, controlling the glass throughout the first half – they grabbed 10 offensive rebounds to one for Ohio State and Zach Edey has eight rebounds at halftime – but were pushed around again on the defensive end, with the Buckeyes making a series of tough looks in the early going to take the lead and getting the crowd into the game with huge energy and a healthy dose of trash talk. On offense, Purdue was once again unable to enter the ball to Edey cleanly thanks to strong defense from the Buckeyes and the result is a 36-33 lead for No. 24 Ohio State at halftime, threatening to send the top-ranked team in the country to a second straight loss.
Purdue got a break in the early going when Edey went in for a dunk and Ohio State interior presence Zed Key, who is averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, appeared to injure his shoulder stretching to try to contest the drive. Key left the floor and immediately went to the locker room in significant pain. He has yet to return.
Despite that setback, Ohio State's offense, which came into the game No. 2 nationally in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings, is humming along. The Buckeyes are shooting 38% from the field (they hit 8 of 13 to open the game). Purdue's defense actually hasn't been too bad and the Boilermakers would likely say they got Ohio State to take a lot of the shots they wanted, but they also gave up a couple of backdoor cuts to the rim and Ohio State made enough difficult looks to stay in front throughout despite getting little from 3-point range (OSU is 3 for 5 from deep).
It's on offense where the Boilermakers really struggled most of the half, however. Early in the game they were getting decent looks which simply weren't falling, but as the half wore on, the parade of bricks seems to embolden the Ohio State defense and it increasingly put the clamps on the the Boilers in the middle part of the half. This is par for the course for Ohio State, whose opponents came into the game shooting just 27.4% from beyond the arc, ninth-worst in the country. Fletcher Loyer in particular had trouble, going 0 for 6 from the field and 0 for 2 from deep.
After an 0-for-7 start from deep, however, Purdue was able to finally find the range somewhat, hitting four 3s in a 2:26 span to knot the score at 33 and finishing 6 for 15 from long range in the first half. It was a side of Purdue that has not been visible for weeks: a team capable of raining long jumpers from all over the floor and all over the roster. Four players hit at least one 3 for Purdue.
Most concerning for Purdue is its inability to get Edey involved offensively. The big man only has four points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field (he has no free-throw attempts) and the Boilermakers have had significant trouble entering the ball to him from the perimeter. Purdue has turned the ball over seven times and most of those have been on entry passes which went awry. Much like Rutgers, Ohio State has the length and athleticism on the perimeter necessary to make those passes difficult and it has pressured Purdue out past the 3-point line. The Boilermaker guards, especially Loyer, who has turned the ball over four times, have not handled it particularly well. Painter wanted more from Braden Smith and he has gotten it to a certain extent, with Smith driving to the rim for a couple of nice baskets, hitting a pair of 3s (he has 12 points in all) and committing zero turnovers, but the rest of the Purdue backcourt needs to give him some help.
Ohio State has clearly been the better team so far, though it has not run Purdue off the court as it looked like it might in the early going. Purdue's best hope is the Buckeyes stop hitting the contested jumpers which have gone in with regularity so far and that is not out of the question, but the Boilermakers have to help themselves by cutting down on turnovers and making something – anything – on the interior. The Boilers are 4 for 10 on layups and one of the ones they "made" came on a probably erroneous goaltending call.