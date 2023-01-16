EAST LANSING, Mich. – Purdue's defense has traveled to the Breslin Center.
The Boilermakers forced a turnover with perimeter pressure on their first defensive possession of the game against Michigan State this afternoon, setting the tone for a half where little came easy for the Spartans. The hosts went scoreless for more than five minutes at one stretch early in the game, missing eight consecutive shots, and are shooting just 42% at halftime. No. 3 Purdue leads 27-25 at the break despite shooting just 37% in its own right. Zach Edey has 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Edey's performance was the central theme of the first half, for good and ill. The Spartans came out running the defense with which they are most comfortable, playing straight up against Edey in the post with 6-foot-9 Mady Sissoko, giving up seven inches to the Purdue center, doing his level best to stand his ground in the post. Sissoko played relatively well defensively, but the Boilermakers got the ball into Edey on the left block on as many possessions as they could and although he missed a few more jump hooks than he usually does, he got going relatively early and forced Michigan State to try freshman Jaxon Kohler (also 6-9) against him in the post instead. Kohler had even less luck – Edey slipped a screen and dove to the basket for a dunk against him on one particularly veteran play – and it appears Michigan State has decided Sissoko is its best option. Edey is just 7 for 16 from the field, but the Boilers are getting him the ball every time he gets Sissoko on his back, which is nearly every time down the floor. As the half wore on, Michigan State began floating a second defender into Edey's vicinity when he got the ball (not a true double team, just trying to give him something else to think about on his way to the rim), but that opened Purdue guards for 3-pointers and Edey made a series of nice passes to the perimeter. Homestead product Fletcher Loyer made a 3 off one such kickout pass and while the Boilermakers are only 2 of 7 from long distance, the defensive problem remains the same for MSU as it was at the outset: it has no one who can handle Edey consistently by himself, but the Spartans are not a team well-practiced at double-teaming and recovering. That is the defining feature of this game so far.
Part of the reason Sissoko has been able to (somewhat) limit Edey is because the officials have let both teams get away with some pretty physical play in the paint. That has helped the Boilermakers on defense, where Edey should probably have at least a foul or two, but is at zero at halftime. Purdue's excellent defensive pressure has helped, as well, and the Boilermakers have forced eight Michigan State turnovers. Multiple times, the Spartans have thrown the ball to no one and a few of those have surprised Purdue so much MSU was able to corral the ball before Purdue could get to it, avoiding yet another giveaway. The Boilermakers have not taken particular advantage of Michigan State's sloppiness as they have just five points off turnovers and zero fastbreak points. Michigan State gives the ball away just 11.1 times per game, 36th-fewest in the country, so it's unlikely the run of miscues will continue in the second half.
Purdue is ahead at halftime and controlled the game for most of the half, but between Edey's uncharacteristic middling efficiency around the rim, the Boilers' relatively poor outside shooting and their inability to make Michigan State pay for turnovers means they have missed opportunities to really stretch the lead out. MSU finished the half on a surge, holding Purdue without a field goal in the final 5:47 of the half. The Spartans are a good bet to steady themselves at the break and run crisper offense going forward, meaning Purdue will be in a fight down the stretch.