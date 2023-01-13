WEST LAFAYETTE – The last time Purdue played Nebraska, the Boilermakers were comfortably in front until they went ice cold from 3-point range in the second half and needed overtime to complete a victory.
That cold stretch lasted 3 1/2 more games for Purdue before it broke out in the second half against Rutgers and the Boilers have now been hot from beyond the arc for three consecutive contests, a trend which continued early on tonight against the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska's defensive strategy involves paying extra attention to Purdue's post players (not only Zach Edey, but Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst, as well) and keeping the Boilermakers from scoring in the lane. It was effective the first time the teams met in large part because Purdue missed a lot of open 3s, but tonight all it did early on was give Fletcher Loyer a chance to have one of his best halves as a Boilermaker. The Homestead product scored 12 of Purdue's first 15 points, all on 3-pointers, as the Boilermakers built an 11-point lead. At halftime, Loyer is 4 for 10 from 3-point range, has 16 points and No. 3 Purdue leads 35-24.
Loyer's hot shooting continues a trend which goes back to the second half of the win over Ohio State last week. Since halftime of that game, the former Spartan is 11 for 21 from beyond the arc after shooting just 24% from deep in his previous 6 1/2 contests. He never lost confidence in his shooting stroke and with the Cornhuskers packing the paint today he had no shortage of looks. Purdue's excellent ball movement meant Loyer often caught a pass with a Nebraska defender sprinting at him full speed and on multiple occasions he deftly shot-faked and side-stepped his way into a wide-open shoot. The freshman has scored 34 points in three halves against the Cornhuskers, though 16 of his 22 points the last time these teams met came from inside the arc. He matched his total for 3-pointers in the entire first meeting in the first 5:30 tonight.
Purdue was able to build its early lead despite the Cornhuskers' defensive strategy proving effective at closing off the lane. The Boilermakers' first six shot attempts came from beyond the arc and they didn't make a 2-point basket until Mason Gillis put a Loyer missed 3 back up and in on an offensive rebound more than 10 minutes into the game. Edey, the nation's eighth leading scorer at 21.8 points per game, who had 30 points Sunday against Penn State, did not attempt a shot until more than 15 minutes had gone by and the Boilermakers have struggled to get the ball into him in the post. Unlike other defenses which send a double team at Edey after he catches the ball down low, the Cornhuskers have two defenders in his area at all times, opening up space for others, but making it nearly impossible for him to catch the ball. Both of Edey's baskets have come on putbacks, when he was able to overpower the 'Husker front line for the ball. Purdue coach Matt Painter will likely be happy with Purdue's shot selection, but the Boilermakers could be in trouble in the second half if they go cold from long range again. At halftime, they have made seven of their 19 3s.
Despite its solid outside shooting, Purdue is hitting just 40% from the field and the Cornhuskers are hanging in. The Boilermakers have been able to maintain a steady lead, however, in large part because of a strong performance on defense and on the glass. Nebraska is shooting a halfway decent 46% from the field (Derrick Walker has been a particular problem with 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting), but the Cornhuskers have just two offensive rebounds after securing 19 the first time these teams met. Purdue has a 20-9 edge on the boards after coming in No. 1 in the country in average rebound margin at plus-11.8.
It feels as though Purdue should probably be up by more, especially after the way the game started, and there's a significant chance the Boilermakers' inability to score in the paint will become a problem in the second half. The Cornhuskers have trailed throughout, but they've hung around and will have a shot in the second half.