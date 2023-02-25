WEST LAFAYETTE – Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst has started for Purdue most of the season, ever since Mason Gillis suffered a back injury during the nonconference slate.
But Furst was sick last week against Ohio State and Painter went with Gillis in the lineup at power forward instead. When asked who would start tonight in that spot against Indiana, Painter hedged:
“We’ll see there. Both of those guys have been really good for us. Mason’s been a little better offensively and Caleb’s been a little bit better defensively. But when you look at their overall production across the board, we’re efficient with both of them.”
Painter went with Furst. The 18th-year Boilermaker coach always likes to stay process-based, to use his phrasing, but the results indicate he made the right decision today. Furst notched a steal on Purdue's first defensive possession, swiping the ball from IU star Trayce Jackson-Davis on an entry pass, scored a pair of baskets inside and added a crowd-pleasing rejection of IU's Race Thompson, helping Purdue get off to a strong start. At the half, the No. 5 Boilermakers are in front 38-34, thanks in large part to a huge half from freshman guard Braden Smith and 13 points and eight from Zach Edey. Furst had six points on 3-for-4 shooting and two rebounds.
Jalen Hood-Schifino leads Indiana with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, his third 20-point half of the season.
Smith committed a crucial turnover late in the Boilermakers' 79-74 loss to the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall earlier this month and seemed motivated coming into this game. He was on the court more than two hours before tipoff and he brought energy from the opening tip, dishing scoring or assisting on Purdue's first five field goals, including a nifty pass ahead to a wide-open Furst for a thunderous dunk, which put the Boilermakers up 13-6. Smith has six points, six rebounds and five assists at halftime, not to mention zero turnovers. After giving the ball away 11 times in the first half of the first matchup, Purdue committed just six miscues in the opening 20 minutes today.
Indiana struggled to match Purdue's energy at the outset and the Mackey Arena crowd was roaring, but the Hoosiers were saved by freshman Hood-Schifino, who had his best half since pouring in 20 points in the first period against Ohio State on Jan. 28. The five-star recruit got to his spot basically whenever he wanted off pick-and-roll action. Purdue talked this week about making things a little bit more difficult for him in the midrange, but whatever the plan for that was, it did not work. He was Indiana's entire offense for good stretches of the half and kept the Hoosiers from getting run off the floor when the Boilers threw the first punch. He dished to a wide-open Miller Kopp for a 3 with 4:48 to play to knot the score at 30.
Hood-Schifino needed to carry the load in large part because Jackson-Davis, who had 25 points the first time these teams played, was almost a complete non-entity. The big man, so dominant for the last six weeks, did not even attempt a shot until nearly 10 minutes were gone and did not score, going 0 for 3 from the field and not getting to the foul line. He had four rebounds and a block, but he was unable to get the ball in his favorite spots on the block, seemed less than explosive going to the rim and didn't finish when he did have opportunities. On defense, Indiana stuck him one on one with Edey for good chunks of the half and Jackson-Davis had little for him, letting him get far too deep position in the post. This is the second game in a row the Hoosiers' star has simply looked tired and it's fair to ask whether all of the minutes he's played this season are catching up with him. It's also possible he's dealing with some nagging injury which has not been made public. Either way, he does not look right. If the second half is much like the first, Zach Edey will have wrapped up Big Ten Player of the Year honors by the time the night is out.
There are two ways to read the first half. One could argue the Boilermakers should feel good because they are winning despite going 2 for 8 from 3-point range while IU is 4 for 10. Once water finds it's level in that area in the second half, the Boilers could pull away. On the other hand, one could also posit the Hoosiers should feel positively because they trail by only four despite getting next to nothing from their best player. The Hoosiers are close enough that Jackson-Davis could take over the game in the second half and will his team to a win if he snaps out of the funk he's in. This reporter finds the first argument more credible, but the second is plausible. Purdue is 20 minutes from a Big Ten championship.