WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue shot poorly for much of the first half against Minnesota tonight, but the fifth-ranked Boilermakers led throughout the half anyway because of the characteristics this team has made part of its identity just seven games into the season: all-out defensive effort, terrific ball movement and aggressiveness on the glass.
Purdue shot just 43% from the field in the first half. In addition, center Zach Edey struggled to get on track for a while, missing his first three right-handed hooks, usually his bread and butter, though he came alive late in the half and totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds to help Purdue pull away a bit. Despite some deficiencies on offense, Purdue is in front 42-27 at the break. The surprise spark was 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up Trey Kaufman-Renn, getting more minutes than usual because starting forward Mason Gillis is out with a back injury.
Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst got the start in Gillis's place and Kaufman-Renn picked up Furst's backup minutes at power forward, going 4 for 6 from the field for eight points, grabbing four rebounds and diving on the floor for a steal. The Silver Creek product is a pile of flailing limbs when he's on the court, but he plays extremely hard – as if Purdue needs anyone else who does that – and is strong on the glass, which will give him plenty of putback opportunities as he continues to hone his offensive game, and has a knack for finding open space on backcuts. Coach Matt Painter said earlier this week he has been wanting to get Kaufman-Renn more minutes because he's earned them with good play in practice. Gillis's injury gave him the opening.
Painter said something similar about Furst, the Blackhawk Christian product who made his first start of the season this afternoon. He, too, made the most of his opportunity, notching an assist on Purdue's first basket with a nice pass to fellow Fort Wayne high school product Fletcher Loyer for a 3-pointer. Furst later nailed a 3 of his own, a part of his game which had been missing for most of the early part of the season after emerging as one of his most important skills last year. Painter has been insistent Furst will hit from the outside and he did in the first half.
Purdue muddled along for a good chunk of the first half, relying on its defense and rebounding as it struggled to get shots to fall. Crucially, however, it was getting good looks all along and eventually good offense led to good results. The Boilers suddenly got hot with about four minutes left, working the ball into Edey and then back out to its shooter. Brandon Newman and Loyer combined to hit longer jumpers on three straight possessions, Edey threw down a dunk on a lob from Loyer and suddenly Purdue led 42-20. That's what this Purdue team can do: stifle an opponent with defense and then sprint in front with a brilliant offensive stretch. It's an extremely well-rounded team and it's in good shape today despite missing a starter.