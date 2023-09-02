WEST LAFAYETTE – It's difficult to envision a better start for Ryan Walters' first game as Purdue head coach than the one the Boilermakers put together this afternoon against Fresno State.
On defense to start the game, the Boilers forced a three-and-out, stuffing a run on second-and-short and then getting a great tackle from Mississippi transfer cornerback Markevious Brown.
When Purdue got the ball, quarterback Hudson Card fired a short slant over the middle to receiver Deion Burks, who caught the ball in traffic, bounced off two tackles and spun away from the rest of the defense on the way to an 84-yard touchdown on the Boilers' third play from scrimmage.
Belleville grad Deion Burks (Purdue WR) with the 84 yard TD pic.twitter.com/uEKKwjNLkN— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) September 2, 2023
The spectacular opening got the crowd of close to 60,000 in the remodeled Ross-Ade Stadium into the game early, but the rest of the half was far more evenly matched and Fresno State asserted itself offensively, gaining 239 total yards in the opening half, which ended with Purdue in front 21-17.
There was plenty to like for the Boilers in the opening half, especially on the defensive line, where they got good push on a regular basis and held Fresno State to 24 rushing yards on 14 carries. As expected, Nic Scourton has been everywhere off the edge, getting in the backfield and harassing Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene while also setting the edge on run plays. Nose tackle Cole Brevard has been difficult to move in the middle and Brown has demonstrated excellent pursuit abilities, notching a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in addition to his third-down stop on the opening drive.
But the back end has been a work in progress for the Boilermakers, as many thought it might be. True freshman Dillon Thieneman, whose two older brothers also starred at Purdue, is starting at safety in his first game as a true freshman and has shown some significant athletic ability, but he also got caught out of position for a pair of big plays, including a 29-yard touchdown which evened the score at 7 midway through the first quarter. That could be an issue until Thieneman gets his legs under him and it might take until the middle of the season for that to happen, especially as he left the game with an upper-body injury after making a jarring hit late in the second quarter.
The Boilers certainly have been infused with the DNA of the havoc-wreaking defense Walters brought with him from Illinois, but, as expected there will be growing pains. The second half might look somewhat different defensively as Keene, who played well in the second quarter, took a big combined hit from Scourton and Kydran Jenkins late in the half and hobbled off the field after spending more than a minute down on the field. Backup Logan Fife threw two touchdowns and six interceptions last season.
On offense, the picture is also mixed. Outside of the big play to Burks, Purdue's output was pretty limited. Part of the problem is the bevy of injuries on the offensive line, which have made that unit relatively ineffective. There isn't a lot of room for the Boilermaker running backs and Freshman All-American Devin Mockobee fumbled his first carry (Purdue recovered), putting him in the doghouse for a few series. In all, the Boilers have just 17 rushing yards on 14 carries. Card, who was lauded for his rushing ability in the offseason, has done very little on the ground.
The passing game produced a second touchdown pass from Card to Burks, this one on a crossing route from 17 yards out. Burks badly beat his man to the inside and has been a star – Walters' pronouncement he looks like an "action figure" in the offseason seems to have been prescient – but otherwise the Boilermaker air attack under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has been pretty pedestrian. Card hasn't been under constant, but he also hasn't had a ton of time to throw and Fresno State has done a good job of sticking to Purdue's receivers underneath. It remains to be seen whether the Boilermakers have the pass-catching talent to run the Air Raid-style offense Harrell wants.
Hudson Card finds Deion Burks AGAIN 👀2 rec, 101 yds, 2 TDs 🔥pic.twitter.com/QMLGqR1qEA— The Field of 12 (@TheFieldOf12) September 2, 2023
Special teams has been where the Boilers have really shone, getting a 29-yard punt return from TJ Sheffield to set up Purdue at the FSU 17 and then a return to the 41-yard line on a Tyrone Tracy kick return to set up Burks' second touchdown. Those plays, plus a missed Fresno State field goal which left the Bulldogs with no points after a drive which took 8:08 off the clock, have been the difference so far in a game which is a long way from decided.