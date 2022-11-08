WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue fans got a glimpse of the future in the first half of tonight's season opener against Milwaukee and while it was a little disjointed at times, there was plenty to like.
The Boilermakers played five players who are in their first or second years with the program, four of whom have freshmen eligibility, and all five of them – Homestead graduate freshman Fletcher Loyer, freshman Braden Smith, redshirt freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell and sophomore Caleb Furst – contributed as the Boilers pulled away late in the half to lead 39-20 at the break behind 11 points and three rebounds from Brandon Newman and eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks from Zach Edey.
Of the youngsters, Smith was the most impactful. Only a few minutes into the game, it became apparent why coach Matt Painter, who places so much value on experience, has tabbed this true freshman as his starting point guard. Smith's court vision is excellent and he has significant zip on his passes, meaning he's capable of skipping the ball to an open shooter from anywhere on the court. He can run the break effectively and he's not averse to looking for his own shot. Twice he came off a screen and immediately hoisted a 3, hitting one of them. Painter said earlier this week he doesn't have a problem with Smith (or Loyer, for that matter) taking those shots because they make them in practice. On defense, Smith is an irritant who tips or otherwise affects a bevy of passes. He notched four steals in the first half of his first college game, added a block and also posted seven points, four rebounds and two assists. Not bad for a debut.
This seems like a fairly typical Purdue team offensively. The Boilermakers are going to try to get out and run as often as possible and they have the ball-handlers to take advantage of those opportunities. When they're stymied in transition, they'll try to get the ball into Edey and let him go to work. He did not have his best half, going just 2 for 7 from the field as he faced off with 7-1 Moses Bol, one of the few players with the size and athleticism to bother him. That he was able to put up such impressive stats anyway is a testament to just how much he's around the ball.
The biggest problem for the Purdue offense as a whole was its poor finishing around the rim. The Boilers went 5 for 14 from 3-point range after a slow start, but were just 4 for 9 on layups/dunks and are shooting just 31% at halftime, not ideal against a middling Horizon League team. The Panthers deserve some credit: They are a tenacious defensive team under new coach Bart Lundy and have gotten up in Purdue's face all night. The Boilers' young guards have done a good job of handling the full-court press Milwaukee has employed (remember, that was an issue last season) and have gotten a few easy baskets off of press-break situations.
On defense, Purdue has been generally good, holding the Panthers to 31% from the field and forcing 12 turnovers, off of which the Boilers have scored 13 points. Milwaukee is 0 for 9 from 3-point range and has not had a ton of good looks as Purdue has been really good in on-ball defense. Then, the lane is essentially a no-go zone for the Panthers with Edey, Furst and Kaufman-Renn making everything difficult.
It wasn't the prettiest half of basketball on either end of the floor, but the Boilers have shown enough on offense especially to start to answer some of the questions which surrounded the inexperienced team before the campaign. Now, if the Boilers could finish around the rim once or twice.