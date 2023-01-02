WEST LAFAYETTE – In the first four minutes of Purdue's matchup against Rutgers tonight, the teams combined to go 4 for 13 from the field, the Boilermakers snuffed out two Rutgers fastbreak opportunities by taking charges and, within minutes, there was jawing after a foul on Braden Smith leading to double technical fouls on the Scarlet Knights' Caleb McConnell and Purdue's Brandon Newman.
In other words, it was the platonic ideal of a Big Ten basketball game and remains so at halftime, with Rutgers leading 34-24 as Purdue is shooting 24% from the field. The foes are a combined 4 for 18 from 3-point range and it took until 8:06 into the game for either team to break into double digits in the scoring column. Braden Smith and Mason Gillis lead the way for Purdue with seven points apiece.
As predicted, the Scarlet Knight defense has given Purdue's offense trouble. Rutgers is able to bother Edey with one defender and the 7-foot-4 center went just 1 for 3 from the field in the first half, forced to work extremely hard for everything he got. His cause was not helped by picking up a foul on a slight bump of Rutgers' Cliff Omoruyi 20 seconds into the game, forcing him to play somewhat conservatively on defense the rest of the half. He only played nine minutes in the first half. Guarding Edey with only Omoruyi has left Rutgers' excellent perimeter defenders free to roam in passing lanes and they've gotten a number of tips, steals and near-steals. Purdue has turned the ball over eight times – it came in giving it away less than 11 times per game – and the hosts are struggling to find good shots. For a team which usually moves the ball so well, there is little flow to the Boiler offense right now. To make matters worse, Rutgers is putting on a full-court press and the Boilermakers at times struggled to even get the ball up the floor, turning it over in the backcourt multiple times. With Edey on the bench for a 4:30 stretch, Rutgers went on an 11-3 run to take control of the game, turning a 15-14 deficit into a 25-18 lead before Edey returned.
Some of Purdue's best possessions have featured Smith taking his man off the dribble and creating when he gets in the lane, often with Edey setting a high ball screen to spring him free. Smith also drilled a rare 3-pointer, getting the crowd on its feet.
Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, they are once again struggling to knock down outside shots, which is further hampering them on offense. They are 2 for 11 from long range and have missed a number of 3s by wide margins. Homestead product Fletcher Loyer is 0 for 2 from deep and has made only seven of his last 35 3-point attempts. Brandon Newman hit one at the end of the shot clock, though it was a prayer that happened to fall.
Meanwhile, Omoruyi is dominating on offense for Rutgers, scoring 11 points, grabbing two rebounds and adding a block. He defended the rim, dunked on Caleb Furst in transition and even drained a 3-pointer, just his fourth of the season and sixth of his career. He has out-played Edey, the national player of the year favorite, so far and is the biggest reason Rutgers is ahead.
Purdue knew it would be in for a dogfight tonight, but it's hard to prepare for a team as long, athletic and physical as Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were put on this earth specifically to beat this Boilermakers team, it appears, and they're doing it tonight. Unless someone besides Edey takes over the game offensively or Rutgers goes ice cold from the field, Purdue is going to be extremely hard-pressed to overcome this deficit. The No. 1 team in the country is in big trouble.