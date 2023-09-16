WEST LAFAYETTE – When Purdue and Syracuse faced off in 2022, Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader and star receiver Oronde Gadsden II led Syracuse to a narrow victory almost by themselves.
This year, Gadsden is out with a Lisfranc injury which will cost him the rest of the season. It appears, in light of that fact, Shrader has determined to carry the entire load himself. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback has dragged the Orange offense kicking and screaming up and down the field, getting little help from his receiving corps, but leading three touchdown drives nevertheless on the way to a 21-7 halftime lead over the Boilermakers in the first night game of the Ryan Walters Era.
At the break, Shrader is 11 for 21 for 141 yards, numbers held down significantly by an array of drops, and has also run 13 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse's first scoring drive went 94 yards and Shrader accounted for 93 of those (51 on the ground, 42 through the air). When the Orange got the ball back later in the half, Purdue forced a third-and-long and then gave the Syracuse signal-caller a wide-open lane through the middle to run, permitting him to zig-zag all the way for a 35-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. He wasn't touched for the first 30 yards on the play.
In all, the former Mississippi State quarterback has accounted for 248 of Syracuse's 280 yards.
Purdue was generally stout against runs from the Syracuse running backs (as it was against Virginia Tech a week ago) and didn't give up a ton in the passing game (with some help from the Orange receivers, as noted above), but the Boilermakers struggled mightily with Syracuse's read-option plays, frequently crushing the running back while Shrader ran free for 10-12 yards. That's something that could get fixed at halftime and adding a spy to Shrader on pass plays might keep him from scrambling on designed passes. Ryan Walters and Kevin Kane will have to put their heads together, but the problem shouldn't be entirely without solutions – Shrader is not exactly Caleb Williams in terms of sheer athleticism and shiftiness.
On offense, the Boilermakers have generally been passable, driving inside the Syracuse 5-yard line twice, though they were once again stonewalled in a goal-line situation, gaining exactly nothing on two runs and a pass after setting up second-and-1 at the Syracuse 4 in what could end up being one of the decisive moments in this game. The Syracuse defensive stand prevented the Boilermakers from taking an early lead after its defense had gotten a stop on the game's opening possession and the crowd was roaring.
The Boilers did a much better job on their next trip inside the red zone, getting a punishing run from Devin Mockobee down to the 2-yard line and then spreading the Orange out and letting quarterback Hudson Card find Deion Burks on a short curl route just across the goal line to the Purdue deficit to 14-7. Card was out-shined by Shrader, but he was generally very good, putting the ball right on the money for his receivers over and over. The Texas transfer went 17 for 22 for 173 yards and the score to Burks. Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, Card also made three significant mistakes, fumbling twice in Syracuse territory, once on a strip-sack and the other on a botched exchange on a fake jet sweep, and throwing an interception on a poor decision to try fit one in over the middle.
In all, the Boilers drove into Syracuse territory five times and inside the 40 four times and have only seven points to show for it. That, even more than Shrader's individual heroics, is responsible for Purdue's deficit at the half. Purdue's defense hasn't been great, but it has made some plays and by and large the offense has failed to turn the opportunities provided to it into points.