Fletcher Loyer once had an AAU coach tell him he had to have “amnesia” as a shooter. Loyer wasn’t sure what that meant until he looked up the word, but he has done an outstanding job of demonstrating the basketball version of it in recent games.
From an 0 for 6 first half from the field against Ohio State on Jan. 5, the Homestead graduate rebounded to 4 for 6 in the second half, including the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds, and followed that with a 17-point night in a win over Penn State on Sunday in which he went 4 for 7 from 3-point distance.
Loyer’s hot shooting the last three halves has been part of a broader trend for the third-ranked Boilermakers, who struggled from beyond the arc for weeks, but hit on 50% of their 3-pointers (21 for 42) over the final 31 minutes of the Ohio State game and the win over the Nittany Lions.
“Water’s going to find its level with people who can shoot that are struggling a little bit and now we’ve made some,” Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said. “We haven’t gone crazy or anything, but we’ve been more consistent the last few games.”
The Boilermakers’ hot shooting helped them bounce back with back-to-back wins following their first loss, 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Jan. 2. At 4-1 in Big Ten play, they sit in a first-place tie with Michigan State in the league standings.
Purdue (15-1 overall) faces the Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan, on Monday and can assure at least a share of the conference lead heading into that game with a victory tonight against Nebraska (9-8, 2-4) in a matchup at Mackey Arena. Michigan State plays Illinois tonight.
Purdue’s shooting woes began in a Dec. 10 clash with Nebraska at the Cornhuskers’ Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Boilermakers won 65-62 in overtime, but they shot just 3 for 17 from long range in the second half and overtime, 7 for 29 for the game and let a 14-point lead slip away in the final 15 minutes of regulation.
Loyer had the best game of his collegiate career that afternoon, pouring in 22 points, including 12 in the second half and overtime, despite shooting just 2 for 10 from 3-point range.
“He’s been really aggressive in those second halves,” Painter said. “That’s what we need him to be is take what the defense gives you and be aggressive because obviously he’s not just a guy who can make jump shots, he can put the ball on the floor and help his teammates but also make plays for himself.”
Loyer made just 20% of his 3s in the 6 1/2 games prior to his second-half breakout against Ohio State last week. He’s 7 for 11 since and has scored 28 points.
“Fletch is one of the best shooters I’ve ever been around,” Purdue center Zach Edey said. “His confidence is pretty unmatched because he knows he’s a good shooter. When you see a shooter of that caliber walk in the gym, you’re always excited.”
The 7-foot-4 Edey, who leads the nation in rebounding and is eighth in scoring, had 11 points and 17 rebounds the first time Purdue faced the Cornhuskers, but took just seven shots as Nebraska rushed two or even three defenders into his vicinity every time he touched the ball.
The strategy worked in part because Purdue missed a bevy of open 3s. Painter expects the Cornhuskers to try it again, but Edey believes the Boilers can provide him space if they get hot from downtown.
“They’re very unique in the way they just kind of throw everyone at you,” Edey said. “If we really knock down our shots, we can make it tough for them to do something like that. ... When shooters are knocking down shots and I get one-on-ones, it’s really hard to stop us.”
A Purdue win would be the 1,900th in program history, a mark only 10 other programs have reached. It would also be Painter’s 400th win with the Boilers.