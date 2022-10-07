Before the season began, Purdue’s offensive line set a goal to clear the way for a 100-yard rusher in every game the Boilermakers play.
That seemed to be an extremely ambitious target – coming into the season Purdue had not had a player reach 100 rushing yards since Zander Horvath in November 2020 against Rutgers.
But after a slow start – Purdue (3-2, 2-1 Big Ten) ran for less than 65 yards in losses to Penn State and Syracuse – the Boilermakers have begun to establish the type of ground game the offensive line, running backs and even pass-happy coach Jeff Brohm envisioned in the preseason. In wins over Florida Atlantic and then-No. 21 Minnesota the last two weeks, Purdue has seen Dylan Downing and Devin Mockobee notch their first career 100-yard performances and the Boilermakers have picked up 5.5 yards per carry.
To be clear, the Boilers are still a pass-first team: they rank 126th of 131 FBS teams in rush attempts per game (27) and eighth in passes per contest (44). But as they prepare for Saturday’s matchup at SECU Stadium against Maryland, which ranks 15th nationally in opponent yards per pass attempt, (6.0), Purdue’s ability to make the Terrapins (4-1, 1-1) respect the run could make all the difference.
“You’ve got to be able to do what it takes to win, and that can’t just be throwing the ball,” Brohm said. “In the passing game, some teams have played the pass, and we have to react accordingly.
“I just think, taking what the defense gives you to a certain degree and reacting to how they’re playing means you have to be able to (run and pass), whatever it takes to score points.”
In recent weeks the Boilermakers have made a significant effort to give defenses multiple looks on run plays. Formations with two running backs in the backfield, playing offensive lineman Marcus Mbow as a tight end to get a sixth oversized blocker on the field and using the quarterback as a threat to run (especially when Austin Burton played with Aidan O’Connell out against Florida Atlantic) have all been staples the last few games.
“It just can’t be the same formation and the same look that the defense always sees,” Brohm said. “There has to be some creativity to it, and we’ve got to give that an opportunity to work. I think if things get stale or we’re getting stoned, we’re able to get to something else, and we hope that that can get us a little bit of an advantage.”
The result is an almost perfectly balanced offense that has gained 348 yards on the ground in Purdue’s last two victories compared with 365 through the air.
The ability to run the ball has especially helped the Boilermakers in the red zone, where they have been one of the most efficient teams in the country, turning 20 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line into 17 touchdowns, nine on the ground.
Last season, the Boilermakers scored just 27 touchdowns on 57 red zone trips.
“When we get down in the red zone, it’s condensed, so we have to get yards where we can get them,” center Gus Hartwig said. “We get to that 4-, 5-yard line, let’s get in the end zone, let’s get a touchdown, we’ve gotta be able to run it here. When they’re saying, ‘We’re gonna stop the pass,’ we’ve gotta be able to run it.”
Mockobee clinched last Saturday’s victory over the previously-undefeated Gophers with a 2-yard touchdown run through a huge hole on the left side. One play earlier, he had bowled his way to a 68-yard scamper that put him over 100 yards for the day. He finished with 112 yards on 11 carries one week after Downing had 113 on 15 rushes.
“That’s important for the kids who go, ‘Wow, yeah, we can run the ball,” offensive line coach Dale Williams said. “Whatever it takes to win, that’s what we’re going to do. The last two weeks, we’ve run the ball more and won the game. At the end of the day, just win. Like Al Davis said, ‘Just win, baby, just win.’ ”
Injury Report
O’Connell was always likely to play against the Terps barring a setback after returning from his rib injury against Minnesota last week, but Brohm said the quarterback’s health has “gradually improved” throughout the week and he’s looking forward to having his starter behind center. … All-Big Ten defensive back Jalen Graham, arguably Purdue’s best defensive player, has missed four games after suffering a slight break in his leg against Penn State in the season opener. Brohm is “optimistic” Graham will return this week and “feels pretty good” about having him on the field unless he suffers a setback. Graham, who had six tackles and a pass breakup before getting hurt against the Nittany Lions, has practiced somewhat this week. … Running back King Doerue is “very doubtful” after missing the last three games with a calf injury. … Offensive lineman Daniel Johnson, a Kent State transfer who is filling in for the injured Cam Craig, will be a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. If he can’t go, redshirt freshman Mahamane Moussa, an Indianapolis native, will see a significant uptick in playing time. … Brohm says “there’s a chance” former four-star receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen will make his season debut after missing all but three games last year with a knee injury.
3 Storylines
Hit the road: Last season, Purdue won five games away from Ross-Ade Stadium, the most for the Boilers since 1943. That included a 4-1 record in Big Ten games away from home (a win over Northwestern came at Wrigley Field in Chicago). The victory over 21st-ranked Minnesota last week made it five wins in the last six conference road games for the Boilermakers, who travel again this week to take on the Terps, 3-0 at home this year.
“The way we look at it, that’s an advantage for us,” Boilers safety Cam Allen said of playing on the road. “We like coming in there as underdogs as everybody always says, but we’re trying to flip that role. Going in as a defense, we’re trying to make a statement. Going in on their home turf, we’re trying to show people we’re not here to back down, we’re here to do our job.”
Little brother: Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback and former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa. The younger Tagovailoa “plays just like his brother,” Brohm says; he is very accurate, capable of making plays with his feet and has turned the Terrapins into a difficult passing offense to defend (with the help of former five-star receiver Rakim Jarrett, who leads the team in receptions and receiving yards). Tagovailoa is second in the nation in completion percentage at 75.5%. He was hobbled somewhat by what looked like a knee injury in a win over Michigan State last week, robbing him of some of his mobility.
Division race: Entering Saturday, the Big Ten West is almost perfectly balanced: six teams are 1-1 in conference play, while Wisconsin is 0-2. If Purdue beats Maryland following last week’s win over erstwhile division favorite Minnesota, the Boilermakers will ensure they are no worse than tied for first in the West after three conference games and control their own destiny entering a stretch of five contests in a row against divisional opponents. Brohm insists his team is not thinking about the standings.
“We just had two Big Ten games and we're 1-1, so it's not like we've done anything special to this point. It's still early in the season. There's a long ways to go. We're not going to look down the road ever. That's a no-no for us. We don't look down the road. Everyone else can; that's fine. We've got to do our part. We have a lot of work to do this week.
“If you don't have that hunger every week, then you lose. That's what we tell our guys. There was hunger last week, so we'll see how hungry we are last week. But if we're not hungry then it'll be a long day on Saturday.”
Prediction
Maryland 27, Purdue 20
Season record: 9-4