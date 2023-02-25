When Indiana played at Illinois in January, the Illini student section, the Orange Krush, was ready with a list of specific taunts to throw at each of Indiana’s players, a scouting report of sorts.
Under Trayce Jackson-Davis’ name the report read: “Has gotten progressively worse over the last 3 years.”
Jackson-Davis proceeded to torch Illinois for 35 points on 15-for-19 shooting in an 80-65 Hoosiers victory.
The truth is, Jackson-Davis has improved significantly during his Indiana career, morphing from a merely excellent player as a freshman into one of the nation’s elite this season. If anyone doubts his growth, just ask Purdue coach Matt Painter, whose No. 5 Boilermakers will face Jackson-Davis and the 17th-ranked Hoosiers tonight at Mackey Arena.
“They’ve done a really good job the last two years of getting him the basketball,” Painter said. “We just don’t face someone with that kind of size, that kind of skill, that kind of quickness.”
Of course, Painter knows firsthand the problems an elite big man like Jackson-Davis can cause for an opponent. He sees it every night when his own superstar center, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, who ranks in the top 10 in the country in points, rebounds and blocks, uses his size to overwhelm opposing game plans for dealing with him.
“He is just a load,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “I haven’t seen very many teams stop him this season. And watching him on film, you know, he is going to demand the ball, and they’re going to go to him a lot. ... You can’t give him angles because he is good with both hands at making plays. He is good, that’s all I can tell you.”
The 217th matchup of the most-played rivalry in the Big Ten will feature a clash of college basketball’s best centers. On the line is not only a conference championship – Purdue can clinch a share of the league title and knock Indiana from contention with a victory – but potentially Big Ten and national player of the year honors, as well.
In the first meeting between these teams this season, Edey got the statistical victory with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but it was Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers who left Assembly Hall with a win on the scoreboard. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball scored 25 points and blocked five shots, becoming the first to reach those marks against the No. 1 team in the country since Marcus Camby did so for Massachusetts in 1995.
Jackson-Davis played so well in the post the Boilermakers switched Edey away from guarding him most of the game in an attempt to keep their star out of foul trouble. Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst and fellow Boilers big man Trey Kaufman-Renn were the primary defenders against Jackson-Davis for a significant chunk.
Painter hedged on whether the Boilers would try a similar approach tonight, but he emphasized guarding someone of Jackson-Davis’ ilk takes five players working as one.
“He runs out on the break so well, he’s so fast that you gotta pick him up and not let him get that run-out dunk or layup,” Painter said. “Everybody will have a chance at him and be able to guard him. That’s a team deal. When you have a player as great as Trayce Jackson-Davis, that’s your whole team approach, being able to stop him, but not at the expense of other people getting wide-open looks.
“If you overdo it, he’ll make you pay with his passing. If you don’t do enough, he’ll steamroll you.”
Jackson-Davis guarded Edey almost exclusively in the teams’ first matchup. From that experience, the IU center has learned he has to do his work early in each possession and force his opponent as far from the basket as he can.
“The biggest thing for me is trying to push him out,” Jackson-Davis said. “I felt when we pushed him out, we got our double team there and that’s when we had success against him. Just trying to push him out and not let him catch it too deep and make a quick move is probably your best bet because if he catches it down there, there’s really not much else you can do.”
Woodson admitted that, while he is focused on coaching his team, the basketball fan in him enjoys watching a pair of dominant bigs go head to head in a prime-time matchup.
“There are a lot of people that was tuned into that Purdue-Indiana game here at Indiana, you can rest assured of that, just to see the matchup,” the second-year Hoosiers coach said. “They didn’t fail anybody who was watching because both of them played extremely well, and I can’t help but think it’s going to be the same way come Saturday.”