Purdue defensive back Jalen Graham has declared for the 2023 NFL draft, ending his Boilermakers career after four years as a starter and two honorable mention All-Big Ten seasons. He had one year of eligibility remaining.
"To the best college fans in the country, thank you for always showing up and supporting us through both the tough times and the good times these 4 years and creating many memories," Graham wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "I will miss running onto Ross Ade for those exciting night games with the energy you guys bring."
Graham will reportedly not play in the Citrus Bowl, though he did not explicitly say he would not do so in his statement. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior played the Boilermakers' "Star" position, a linebacker/safety hybrid. He had 52 tackles, five for loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and five pass breakups this season despite playing just nine games because of a broken leg suffered in the season opener against Penn State.
Replacing Graham is a singularly difficult task for this Purdue defense, which will hope Adams State transfer Bryce Hampton is able to step up (he has 34 tackles and three pass breakups this season) and linebacker Jacob Wahlberg can handle more responsibility. Chris Jefferson stepped into Graham's spot at times earlier in the season and played well, but he has been away from the team since the middle of the season for personal reasons tied to mental health.
Graham joins an ever-growing list of players Purdue will be without for the bowl game. Also on that list are quarterback Aidan O'Connell, wide receiver Charlie Jones, tight end Payne Durham, offensive lineman Spencer Holstege and cornerback Cory Trice. The Boilermakers' pair of honorable mention All-Big Ten defensive tackles, Snider grad Lawrence Johnson and Branson Deen, have entered the transfer portal and it is unclear whether they will play in the game.
Graham's career comes to a close after 35 starts, 169 tackles, 12 1/2 TFLs, two sacks, three interceptions – including two and a pick-six against Nebraska last season and another pick-six against Northwestern in November which was taken off the board for excessive celebration – 13 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble return touchdown. He rolled up 12 tackles in Purdue's 48-45 Music City Bowl victory over Tennessee last season.
Purdue LB Jalen Graham’s 93.7 coverage grade vs Nebraska on first review is the highest by an FBS LB in the 2021 #CFB season. pic.twitter.com/szipCej1a0— Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) October 31, 2021