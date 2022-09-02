WEST LAFAYETTE – Last season with Iowa, wide receiver Charlie Jones caught 21 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns.
In his debut with Purdue on Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium against Penn State, the 2021 Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year hauled in 12 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, stepping into the Boilermaker No. 1 receiver role vacated by David Bell. Though Purdue lost to the Nittany Lions 35-31, Jones provided a glimpse of what he might be capable of after moving from arguably the most conservative offense in the Big Ten into one of the most aggressive and pass-dependent.
"We throw the ball and he wanted to go somewhere and showcase his talents and didn't think that was being used the right way," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of Jones. "We welcomed him with open arms and he's come in here and had a really good camp and he's been able to showcase that.
"Charlie is going to be a really good player here. We have to keep him healthy and we have to make sure we get the other guys involved, as well."
Jones caught passes at every depth in his first game with the Boilermakers (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten), hauling in receptions from quarterback Aidan O'Connell on short and intermediate routes and also catching one 30 yards downfield in the first quarter. The 6-foot, 188-pound Jones showed some moxie on that reception, grabbing it between two defenders without worrying about a big hit that looked likely to come. It never did and the play set up a Purdue field goal for an early 3-0 lead.
In the third quarter, Jones lost his defender running across the back of the end zone and O'Connell found him for a 7-yard touchdown that put the Boilers ahead 24-21. He also found a soft spot in zone coverage on third-and-9 late in the fourth quarter for a 17-yard gain, putting Purdue one first down, which it could not achieve, from sealing the victory.
"We had a feeling that Charlie would be a go-to guy when we got him here," Brohm said. "He runs good routes, he understands football, he's got good hands, he's got a good chemistry with (quarterback) Aidan (O'Connell). That showed up (Thursday). ... That was good to see."
Where Jones struggled somewhat was in the return game; he averaged only 14 yards on three kick returns, fair-caught all but one punt he fielded and got dropped immediately for no gain on the one he did try to return.
"Today didn't go the way I wanted in the return game," Jones said. "It'll be good to go back, look at the film and see what we can do for next week."
"We didn't get outcome we wanted, but it's nice to be here, I'm excited to be with these guys and we've got a long season."
O'Connell spread the ball around to the rest of the Purdue pass-catchers; TJ Sheffield, Mershawn Rice, tight end Payne Durham and Broc Thompson all had at least three catches and Rice showed some significant explosiveness.
While Purdue's receiver corps was a question mark all offseason after the losses of Bell, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the country last season, to the NFL and heir apparent Milton Wright to academic issues, the Boilermakers showed in Week 1 they have several players at the position with big-play ability.
Brohm would like a little bit more balance between Jones and the rest of the unit. He noted Thompson, who is coming off surgeries on both knees, was "nicked up" after an 18-yard reception (one of his three catches for 28 yards). Thompson laid on the ground after the catch and pointed to his knee as the trainers came out to look at him. He was eventually helped off the field, though he was bending the joint and putting some weight on it.
Stopping the run
Purdue's defensive front, led by Branson Deen and Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson at tackle, did an admirable job stuffing the Penn State rushing attack. The Nittany Lions tried to establish the run, as Purdue expected, but were mostly unable to do so, failing to pick up more than nine yards on any run play until the fourth quarter and gaining just 3.2 yards per running back carry.
Next to Johnson and Deen, junior college transfer Prince Boyd flashed, notching five tackles.
"Every day we work on run fits," Deen said, laughing at the thought. "Props to (defensive coordinator Ron) English who makes us work on run fits every day and we just went out and executed. We knew they were going to try to come in and run the ball and we took that personal. We played physical, we executed and it worked for us."
Replacing George
Purdue had a much more difficult time getting pressure on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford without all-everything defensive end George Karlaftis (now with the Kansas City Chiefs).
The Boilermakers didn't record their first sack until the opening play of the fourth quarter, when Murray State transfer Scotty Humpich beat the right tackle off the edge with a speed rush and brought Clifford down to force a punt.
Still, it wasn't a poor night for the Purdue pass rush. The Boilermakers got some interior push with Johnson, Deen, Boyd and Co. and the ends were able to keep Clifford contained in the pocket for the most part even when they weren't able to get home. Crucially, they got enough pressure on the Penn State quarterback that he could not simply sit in the pocket and pick the Boiler secondary apart. Penn State's few big plays were mostly passes on which the Boilermakers missed a tackle, which means either (glass half-full) they mostly limited an explosive offense and can be a good defense with some tackling drills or (glass half-empty) they gave up 35 points while generally playing well. The defense remains a work-in-progress, but there were some strong moments.
Balanced offense? Not in crunch time
For much of the first three quarters, the Boilermakers ran the ball better than most had expected entering the game. Running backs King Doerue and Dylan Downing had some holes to run through and when they got one-on-one in space they played violently (in the case of Doerue, who laid out several big stiff-arms for extra yardage) or made the first man miss (in the case of Downing, who showed some elusiveness that wasn't often on display in limited time last season, his first at Purdue after transferring from UNLV).
It looked as though Purdue might have found the balanced offense Brohm has always professed to want and the Boilers had the talented Penn State defense on the ropes for a time in the second half. Then, the Nittany Lions started putting more players in the box, got a couple of big tackles for loss and Brohm went away from the run almost entirely late, passing on 17 of 18 plays when Purdue had the lead in the fourth quarter.
Should the Boilermakers have tried to run the ball and burn a little more clock down the stretch when they were trying to salt the game away? Probably. The ball was moving somewhat through the air, as Brohm was quick to point out, and Purdue came within one first down of victory, but Doerue had the ball taken out of his hands somewhat after scoring two touchdowns early. This team seems like it might be able to run the ball relatively effectively, but Brohm does not yet trust it in big moments, it appears.
"We rode (O'Connell's) arm a little bit more in the second half," Brohm said. "It got some mojo going and it helped to a certain degree and then probably at the end, it put a little too much pressure on the passing game. We've gotta figure out different ways to score points."
Central Michigan transfer Kobe Lewis, who is coming off a knee injury, did not play tonight.
A bitter pill
As Brohm said repeatedly afterward, this game was there for the taking. The Boilermakers had multiple chances to put it away and were unable to do so. That's going to sting.
On the other hand, it was encouraging to see them get off the mat after a disastrous end to the first half – a Sheffield fumble in the red zone and then a missed tackle that let tight end Brenton Strange go 67 yards for a touchdown with two seconds left before the break – that turned what looked to be at worst a 14-13 halftime deficit and maybe even a lead into a 21-10 margin.
It would have been easy for Purdue to go into the locker room deflated and never really get back in the game, but the Boilers came out with a touchdown drive in the second half, the defense got a stop and the game was rejoined. It takes a veteran, tough team to keep coming after that and Purdue seems to be that kind of team. Still, the Boilermakers squandered a golden opportunity to make a season-opening statement. Their goals are still in front of them, but it's a long climb up to a Big Ten West title from 0-1 in conference play.