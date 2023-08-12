WEST LAFAYETTE – At the announcement of his name, Gene Keady stepped into the limelight, first doffing his Purdue baseball cap with his name etched on the side and then raising both arms in the air in celebration while thousands of fans roared, as they had for the 25 years he made the Boilermakers one of the nation’s most consistently excellent teams.
This was Purdue’s Alumni Game and intrasquad scrimmage, held last Saturday at Mackey Arena to give the Boilers’ faithful a chance to see some of their old heroes and the current team take the court before the latter headed off to Europe for a four-game end-of-summer swing. Fans packed the lower bowl of the arena and roared for good plays as though it was a game against Indiana in February.
But this was also a chance for all of those fans and for a large group of Keady’s former players, including current Boilermakers coach Matt Painter, to pay homage to the coach as he prepared to receive basketball’s highest honor: induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame, which will come his way this weekend in Springfield, Massachusetts.
“He set a standard here, just a standard from a competitive standpoint more than anything,” said Painter, Keady’s hand-picked successor to lead the program after the 2004-05 season. “I always talk about anybody can have a good team, but do you have a good program? Really that just entails, are your guys getting a degree? Do you have guys that are working together, do you have guys that sacrifice for the team? Everybody wants it to work for themselves and rightfully so, but he brought a great camaraderie, cohesion, competitiveness together and that was his stamp.”
For a quarter-century, Keady, now 87, built not just a series of successful teams, but, by just about any definition, a true program in West Lafayette, one with the hard-nosed, blue-collar intensity that Painter has ensured the team still carries today.
In his 25 years, Keady, a native of Kansas, dominated the Big Ten, winning the league six times and taking home the conference’s coach of the year honor seven times. His 512 victories are the most in Boilermakers history – Painter sits 99 shy at 413 – as are his 17 trips to the NCAA Tournament, while his five Sweet 16 appearances were surpassed with Painter’s sixth in 2022.
All of those accomplishments were enough to get Keady into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and had made him a finalist for the Naismith Hall in 2004 and 2006. Now, he’s getting the recognition Purdue fans and players believe should have come long ago.
“I’m so grateful he’s getting into the Hall of Fame because it’s right, it’s just,” said former Boilermaker Brian Cardinal, who played for Keady from 1996 until 2000. “He belongs there and I’m grateful to be a small part of his basketball history.”
Cardinal believes the reason Keady did not get in earlier was the one box left unchecked on his coaching résumé: a Final Four. Keady’s teams reached the Elite Eight twice, in 1994 and 2000, but each time failed to advance to college basketball’s biggest stage. Cardinal was on the latter team, which lost to Big Ten foe Wisconsin 64-60 in the Elite Eight.
“As a player, that’s what you want to do is get to a Final Four,” he said. “I didn’t want to get to a Final Four for me, I wanted to get to a Final Four for coach Keady. That’s what was the most crushing part. … I wanted to get there for him because that would validate your career as a head coach. Right or wrong, that’s what people look at. … That Wisconsin game still crushes me to this day.”
That was the depth of feeling Keady inspired in so many of his players, with whom he built relationships, which have lasted in some cases for decades. Greg Eifert, a Bishop Dwenger graduate who was a senior on Keady’s first Big Ten title team in 1984 and later sent his son, Grady, to play for the Boilermakers, recalled visiting campus the year after his departure from the program to see a game and visit his wife, Julie, who was then a Purdue senior. Julie had been in the hospital after throwing her back out and, after the game, a loss, Keady noticed Eifert in the stands and went to speak with him.
“He says, ‘Hi,’ shakes my hand and everything and says, ‘Hey, how’s Julie doing?’ ” Eifert said. “That just typifies how Coach is, he cares so much about all of our families. He’s asked me 100 times about my boys, Grady and Tyler, and he’s always cared about us not only as players but as people and our families more than anything, which means everything to all of us.
“He was tough in practice, but the minute you walked off the court he was your best friend.”
Though Keady’s on-court accomplishments are numerous and more than worthy of Hall of Fame inclusion, it is those relationships he built with not just his players but the Purdue community at large that earned him the raucous ovation he received last Saturday, one that could be heard all the way to Springfield, Massachusetts.