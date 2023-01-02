WEST LAFAYETTE – Rutgers broke Purdue’s heart. Again.
For the second straight year, the Boilermakers took an undefeated record and No. 1 national ranking into an early-season Big Ten matchup with the Scarlet Knights. For the second straight year, Rutgers pulled the upset with a late 3-pointer.
Less than 10 months after Ron Harper Jr.’s buzzer-beater knocked off Purdue in Piscataway, New Jersey, it was Cam Spencer’s turn Monday: the 6-foot-4 Loyola (Maryland) transfer buried his long-range jumper with 13.3 seconds left to give the Scarlet Knights a 65-64 triumph in front of a sellout crowd of 14,876 at Mackey Arena, negating a go-ahead Purdue 3-pointer from Homestead product Fletcher Loyer with 29.3 seconds to play.
Zach Edey had 19 points, 15 in the second half, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, but the Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) failed to become the third team in program history to get to 14-0. Loyer had 10 points, all in the second half, when he was 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.
Purdue coach Matt Painter thought his team was out-muscled by the Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1), who snapped the Boilers’ 34-game win streak against unranked opponents in home and neutral-site games.
“They’re a tough team and they fight, they make it tough for you to throw inside, tough for you to catch the ball, but it’s not impossible,” Painter said. “We just had to show more resolve. At the end of the day I just thought Rutgers was mentally and physically tougher than we were.
“If we were going to war, we’d stop by New Jersey and pick them up. Them cats, they play for keeps. ... Right now, we gotta learn to play for keeps. ... We gotta get grimy. We’re not very grimy right now.”
Purdue trailed 34-24 at halftime after shooting 24% and 2 for 11 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes. Rutgers extended the advantage to as many as 13 at 39-26, but Loyer and fellow Fort Wayne high school product Caleb Furst hit back-to-back 3s early in the second half to slice the deficit to six at 40-34.
Brandon Newman briefly put Purdue in front at 55-54 with a 3 from the right wing with 4:45 left.
Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy responded with a stretch of seven consecutive points to make it 62-57 Scarlet Knights with 2:21 left.
But Edey threw down a dunk on a lob from Newman, Loyer hit a pair of free throws and then the former Spartan took a touch pass from Braden Smith on the left wing and buried a 3 to put Purdue in front again at 64-62, roaring at the crowd after he did so.
“We just did what we were supposed to do,” Loyer said. “We threw it into Zach, they doubled, he kicked it out, made one more pass and the shot went in. Things happen when you make the right play.”
When Rutgers got its opportunity to answer, the ball went to Mulcahy and he tried to back Smith down into the post. Painter said the Boilermakers had determined not to have a guard help in such a situation, but Purdue’s Ethan Morton slid a little too far in Mulcahy’s direction and the Rutgers senior passed to Spencer, Morton’s man. Morton tried to recover, but Spencer shot-faked, side-stepped a lunging Morton and etched his name in Rutgers lore next to Harper.
“He told us he was making the shot,” Mulcahy said of Spencer.
Purdue got one final shot and ran a similar action to the one that got Loyer his open look a possession earlier. The kick-out from Edey again went to Smith, who this time whipped it to Newman for an open 3. The ball bounced twice on the rim before falling away.
“It felt good coming off my hand,” said Newman, who went 3 for 6 from downtown and had 11 points and five rebounds. “We had three more points before I shot it.”
“We got the shot we wanted, it just didn’t go in,” added Edey, who had his 11th double-double in 13 games this season. “I felt like we had pretty good ball movement. I’ll live with that shot at the end of the game every single time.”
Purdue went 5 for 12 from 3-point range in the second half and shot 56.5% after halftime. Rutgers shot 50% in the first half and 36.7% in the second half.
The Scarlet Knights scored 18 points off 13 Purdue turnovers.