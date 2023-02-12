EVANSTON, Illinois – Purdue’s Zach Edey knocked in a jump hook with 3:52 left to put his team ahead by eight in its matchup against Northwestern on Saturday.
After that, Purdue’s offensive possessions ended this way: Turnover, made two free throws, missed 3-pointer, turnover, turnover, turnover, split two free throws, turnover, turnover.
The Boilermakers’ inability to handle the ball down the stretch permitted the Wildcats, playing an aggressive, physical full-court press in the final minutes, to score 17 of the game’s final 20 points and notch the program’s first win over the No. 1 team in the country, a 64-58 triumph at Welsh-Ryan Arena which concluded with the Northwestern faithful storming the court, the fifth time the Boilers have watched a team celebrate in that manner over the last two seasons.
As fans poured from the stands on to the floor around him, Purdue guard Braden Smith knew his team had let one get away.
“I felt like Purdue beat Purdue right there,” said Smith, who turned the ball over three times. “I don’t feel like they beat us, I thought we beat ourselves.”
The Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) have lost two of their last three games after a 22-1 start, but still lead the conference by 2 1/2 games over Northwestern (18-7, 9-5) and Indiana. The Hoosiers and Wildcats meet Wednesday in Evanston.
Purdue center Zach Edey scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots against the Wildcats, but also turned the ball over six times, including three in the final 2:05, against Northwestern’s constant double teams in the post.
When asked what Northwestern did defensively to slow him down, Edey paused for several seconds before answering.
“They did some things I probably shouldn’t say to the media,” the 7-foot-4 center eventually said. “They played very physical, they played very hard, their doubles were tough.”
Purdue turned the ball over just three times in the first half, but gave it away 13 times after halftime and Northwestern piled up a 22-11 edge in points off turnovers. Opponents have scored 56 points off 47 Purdue miscues in the Boilermakers’ last three games, against Indiana, Iowa and the Wildcats.
Edey scored seven consecutive Purdue points, culminating in his jump hook with just less than four minutes left, to extend what had been a 49-45 lead to 55-47.
Northwestern’s comeback began on the ensuing possession when Ty Berry missed a 3, but guard Boo Buie grabbed an offensive rebound in traffic and kicked to Chase Audige for a 3-pointer.
The Wildcats held a 9-2 advantage in second-chance points against a Boilers team which came into the game No. 1 nationally in average rebound margin.
Audige followed his 3-pointer by taking the ball from Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer near midcourt and racing the other way for a dunk, forcing a Purdue timeout. After Smith hit two free throws, Audige knocked in a difficult fadeaway jumper from the right elbow to make it 57-54.
Barely a minute later, the Wildcats’ fifth-year senior drained a 3 from the corner over a pair of Boilermakers to put Northwestern up 59-57.
Purdue’s next possession saw Smith drive to the basket and then kick to an unoccupied spot on the floor. The ball trickled out of bounds.
“They’re unforced,” Purdue’s freshman point guard said of his turnovers. “They didn’t stop me, they didn’t do anything, I’m jumping in the air and making the wrong play.”
Buie scored 26 points. Audige added 15, all in the second half.
Purdue shot had just two field goals in the final 11:14 and shot 29% after halftime.
Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst had six points and six rebounds for Purdue.