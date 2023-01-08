Former Purdue and Snider defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson will play his final season of college football at Auburn, he announced Sunday.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Johnson played five seasons for the Boilermakers, appearing in 47 games and starting 38, including all 27 over the last two years. This season, he notched 29 tackles, 2 1/2 for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup on his way to honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
The Fort Wayne native and former Panther had a significant hand in the Boilermakers' Big Ten West championship this year as he tipped a fourth-quarter pass against division foe Illinois which turned into a Kieren Douglas interception and helped the Boilermakers clinch a crucial road victory in November over the then-No. 21 Illini.
"Thank you Boilernation for absolutely everything," Johnson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
He entered the transfer portal Dec. 20, but stayed with the Boilers long enough to play in their Citrus Bowl loss to LSU on Jan. 2. He had one tackle in the defeat.
Johnson joins an Auburn program in its first months under head coach Hugh Freeze. The Tigers went 5-7 this season under previous coach Bryan Harsin.
Johnson entered the transfer portal around the same time as fellow Boilermakers honorable mention defensive tackle Branson Deen. The pair came to Purdue together in the 2018 recruiting class and referred to each other as Batman and Robin prior to this season (no word on who was who), in which they helped Purdue stuff the run significantly better than the past few years for most of the season (games against Michigan and LSU to finish the campaign skewed the final numbers).
Deen has not yet announced his transfer destination and could still return to Purdue, but Johnson's departure makes it that much more likely he will not do so. Losing two proven run stuffers with so much familiarity with one another is a tough blow for incoming coach Ryan Walters and he'll have to adjust with former four-star recruit Cole Brevard, a Carmel product and Penn State transfer, Prince Boyd Jr., a community college transfer who flashed athletically this season, and Damarjhe Lewis, an Indiana transfer who was expected to play a significant role in the defensive tackle rotation this year but missed the whole season after breaking his ankle in fall camp. Those are three capable replacements, but having at least one of Deen or Johnson back to shepherd them through their maturation process would have helped.