When No. 1 Purdue faces Davidson tonight in Indianapolis, Boilermakers guards Ethan Morton and Braden Smith will have a distinct advantage when it comes to slowing down Wildcats leading scorer Foster Loyer: a scouting report from Loyer’s brother, Fletcher Loyer, Purdue’s precocious freshman shooting guard.
“Just watching his games growing up, I know a few things some people don’t,” Fletcher Loyer said. “I’ve been talking to Ethan and Braden about some things to work on with him, just be smart about it because he’s a smart player who can really shoot it.”
Does Fletcher have any qualms about helping his teammates shut down his own brother?
“I mean, obviously you want to see him succeed,” Loyer said, “But then again we’re going out to win.”
The Boilermakers (10-0) have done nothing but win so far this season, entering tonight’s matchup in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as one of the country’s seven remaining unbeaten teams. They are the No. 1 team in the nation, having ascended to the top spot in the AP poll for the second straight season after never having done so previously.
The last time Purdue reached No. 1, the week of Dec. 6, 2021, it held the perch for all of four days before suffering a loss at the buzzer to Rutgers which ultimately dropped them from the the top ranking.
To avoid a similar setback this season, the Boilermakers will have to contain Foster Loyer, a transfer from Michigan State who helped Davidson to the NCAA Tournament last season. The Wildcats lost to the Spartans, 74-73, in the opening round.
The elder Loyer, a former Michigan Mr. Basketball, is back for his fifth year of college hoops this season, made possible by the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted to all players during the coronavirus pandemic. He is 27th in the country in scoring at 19.5 points per game while shooting 41.3% from 3-point range, dishing 5.5 assists per contest and grabbing five rebounds per game.
On Nov. 9, against Wright State, the 6-foot Loyer poured in 38 points on 11-of-22 shooting and added 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 102-97 double-overtime win for the Wildcats (7-3).
“With a guy like that, he’s going to make shots, you just want him to make some tough ones,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “You want him to not get easy rhythm 3s. … You just hope he doesn’t have one of those nights like he did against Wright State.”
Fletcher Loyer is not the center of his team’s offense like his older brother is – Zach Edey and his 22 points and 13.7 rebounds per game play that role – but he has emerged in recent weeks as the Boilermakers’ clear No. 2 option, scoring at least 18 points in three of his last five games and pouring in a career-high 22 in a 65-62 overtime win over Nebraska last Saturday.
The freshman, whose family moved to Fort Wayne before his junior year of high school, after Foster had already matriculated to Michigan State, set the single-season scoring record at Homestead last year.
For Purdue, he is averaging 13.1 points despite shooting just 34.4% from 3-point range. He hit 37% of his 3s as a senior with the Spartans despite facing a much higher level of defensive pressure as Homestead’s top scorer.
Painter has been impressed with Loyer’s confidence and ability to score even when his 3-pointers are not falling.
“You can talk all you want, but you can see it when the chips are down and you’re on the road and it gets loud, who wants the ball?” Painter said. “(Against Nebraska), … he wasn’t making (outside) shots, but yet he was still confident. That’s what you want. When you see that as a coach, man, you’re going to struggle to take that guy out because when you get on the road you can’t have enough people out there that want the basketball.”
The Loyer brothers will have an enormous contingent of family and friends on hand in Indianapolis tonight, and Fletcher believes having all of them in the crowd to watch the siblings compete will be special.
Foster Loyer thinks it will be a night he’ll remember the rest of his life, but, like Fletcher, he is planning to push all of his brotherly love aside in search of a win.
“I know that when we step on the court, there’s going to be a lot of emotions,” Foster Loyer said. “There’s a lot of emotions leading up to the game. But once that jump ball goes up, he’s my opponent. He’s who I am trying to go out there and beat. There’s not going to be anything held back on my end and I expect him to do the same. It’s going to be a battle from the tip to the horn.”
Gillis questionable
Purdue power forward Mason Gillis, who has missed the last three games with a back injury suffered while lifting weights, practiced Thursday for the first time since his injury. It remains unclear whether he will play today – much depends on his recovery from his first workout with the team in nearly two weeks, Painter said.
If Gillis can’t play, Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian product Caleb Furst will likely start in his place again.
Furst is averaging eight points on 58.8% shooting since moving into the lineup in Gillis’ place.