Homestead graduate and Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after averaging 15.5 points and six assists without a turnover in the Boilermakers' wins over Florida State and Minnesota.
He had career-highs with 20 points and eight assists against the Golden Gophers, the first Boilermaker freshman since Bruce Parkinson in March 1973 to reach those numbers in a game.
Boilermakers center Zach Edey was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week along with Iowa's Kris Murray after averaging 28 points on 59.5% shooting and 15 rebounds in the victories. Edey's 31 points and 22 rebounds against Minnesota made him the first Purdue player to reach those figures in a game since Terry Dischinger had 46 points and 22 rebounds in February 1962.
Edey and Loyer won the same awards last week, making it the first time in Big Ten history the same pair of teammates have won the awards in consecutive weeks.
Loyer's fellow Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith, the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball, also has a Big Ten Freshman of the Week award on his résumé this year, meaning five of the nine awards the Big Ten has given out so far have gone to Purdue players.