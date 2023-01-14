WEST LAFAYETTE – Before he left the court after Purdue’s 73-55 win over Nebraska on Friday, Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer was stopped repeatedly by fans who wanted him to take pictures with them.
One pair of Purdue supporters handed him a phone and asked him to take a selfie with them in the background. Loyer obliged with a smile.
The adoration was understandable considering the Homestead product’s performance in the triumph, which saw him score a career-high 27 points, shoot 6 for 12 from 3-point range and help Boilermakers coach Matt Painter notch his 400th victory at Purdue.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t slow Loyer down, he’s a hell of a player,” said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, who has known Loyer’s family for years through NBA circles where Loyer’s father, John Loyer, is a scout and has been a coach. “I don’t think anybody thought he’d have this type of impact on this team, but he’s so versatile and can make shots with his ability to take it off the bounce and relocate and shoot 3s and mid-range.
“He’s got a hell of a future in front of him.”
Zach Edey added 12 points and 13 rebounds, his 14th double-double this season, for the No. 3 Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten), who maintained their spot atop the Big Ten standings heading into Monday’s road clash with fellow league contender Michigan State.
The Cornhuskers (9-9, 2-5) packed the lane defensively and keyed on Edey, mostly content to let the Boilermakers fire away from outside. Purdue’s first six shot attempts were 3s and it did not make a 2 until past the midway point of the first half.
That defensive gambit worked against Purdue in December, when the Boilermakers went cold from outside and Nebraska forced overtime before falling 65-62. This time, Loyer got his team off to a fast start, hitting a 3 from the wing on Purdue’s first offensive possession and adding three more long-range jumpers in the first 7:36 to stake the Boilers to a 15-4 lead.
The freshman had 16 points in the first half and Purdue led 35-24 at the break.
“We knew all week the defense they play, sitting low on Zach, we’d have a lot of kick-out shots, a lot of opportunities for me,” said Loyer, who has made 13 of 23 3s since halftime of Purdue’s win over Ohio State on Jan. 5. “I knew I just had to get ready to shoot. … Zach was very patient and did a good job of kicking it out.”
Purdue ended the first half on a 6-0 run after Nebraska had cut the deficit to five and the spurt carried over to start the second half. Ethan Morton started the half with a 3, Edey hit a pair of free throws and Loyer knocked down a fadeaway 16-foot jumper with a hand in his face to balloon the lead to 18. It reached 22 before Derrick Walker ended a 6:17 stretch without a basket for the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska did not get closer than 15 points again, and Loyer added the finishing touch with a corner 3 in the final minute on which he held the follow-through for a long moment as the capacity crowd of 14,876 roared.
“Not many people can say every game is sold out,” said Loyer, who had 22 points against Nebraska in December. “Really just the fan support we’ve had, it motivates us. We want to go out every night and put on a show for them and give them their money’s worth. It’s just awesome to play in front of them.”
The Boilermakers, the No. 1 team in the country in average rebound margin, outrebounded Nebraska 38-19 and held the Cornhuskers to four offensive rebounds. Nebraska had 19 offensive rebounds the first time the teams met.
Painter became the fifth Big Ten coach to win 400 games with a conference team, joining Gene Keady (Purdue), Bob Knight (Indiana), Tom Izzo (Michigan State) and Lou Henson (Illinois).
The victory was also the 1,900th in Purdue program history. The Boilers are the 11th to reach that mark.